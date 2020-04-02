Anchorage XRP custodial support is now live on the digital custody provider platform. In an official blog post, the company has detailed how the XRP can be used for custodial support on the platform. Anchorage has been expanding services and offering more features to its users. The latest addition of XRP will certainly help increase the user base.

Officially welcoming another great addition to the #XRPCommunity https://t.co/nSgcVLh1Rv — Xpring (@XpringDev) April 2, 2020

When it comes to market capitalization, XRP is ranked third among its peers. Ripple uses XRP for remittances and in cross-border transactions. The cryptocurrency has a huge user base and wide-ranging applications in the real world. Anchorage serves many large-scale institutional investors who have extensive custodial requirements. Anchorage XRP custodial support will give wings to the company’s portfolio and attract more clients.

Anchorage XRP custodial support aimed at institutional clients

Anchorage has formally begun XRP support on its platform for custodial purposes. The official statement reads that XRP demand is high among the platform’s institutional clients. Due to its widespread use in cross-border transactions and remittance networks, XRP is the digital asset of choice for many large entities. Whether it is hedge funds or venture capital funds, XRP has real-world use cases for a variety of industries.

Anchorage president, Diogo Monica, added that XRP is crucial to an entire category of institutions. The digital currency now joins 18 other virtual assets currently offered to Anchorage users. He goes on to add that high-quality digital assets are regularly scrutinized to be a part of the Anchorage portfolio. The platform is geared to provide maximum value to its clients.

Custodial services demand that digital assets of only the highest quality are supported. Anchorage XRP custodial support demonstrates the platform’s promise to provide trustworthy solutions. The platform aims to increase the operational efficiency and performance of custodial services, especially for institutional clients.