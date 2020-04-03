The Binance Coin price line rose across the $13.60 mark on the price chart for the 2nd of April. The cryptocurrency traded between the $12.60 and $13.80 levels, while it returned to the $13.00 level before the day’s closure.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (2nd April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency was seen standing at the $12.8363377 mark when the day began, the coin gradually moved towards the $13.00 mark near midday on the 2nd of April. The BNBUSD pair saw a bullish momentum that led the price line towards the $13.20 mark, after which it immediately shot up across $13.70, and reached a day’s high of $13.7590149 US Dollars. The Binance Coin / US Dollar trading pair saw bears after rising to the day’s high, and the price line returned towards the $13.00 level. At the time of closure, the trading pair was observed at the $13.0099816 mark.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $13.0388818 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) was seen closing above the 20EMA, at the $13.0523959 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose across level 70.00 and reached a high of 90.65 when the price line saw bulls, this means that the coin was overbought here. The RSI fell to a low of 17.73 when the cryptocurrency returned to the $13.00 mark, which means that the coin was oversold at that moment. At the time of closing on the 2nd of April, the RSI stood at 44.20.

Featured Image by krzysztof-m.

