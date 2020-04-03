The Binance Coin price line rose across the $13.60 mark on the price chart for the 2nd of April. The cryptocurrency traded between the $12.60 and $13.80 levels, while it returned to the $13.00 level before the day’s closure.
1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (2nd April)
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency was seen standing at the $12.8363377 mark when the day began, the coin gradually moved towards the $13.00 mark near midday on the 2nd of April. The BNBUSD pair saw a bullish momentum that led the price line towards the $13.20 mark, after which it immediately shot up across $13.70, and reached a day’s high of $13.7590149 US Dollars. The Binance Coin / US Dollar trading pair saw bears after rising to the day’s high, and the price line returned towards the $13.00 level. At the time of closure, the trading pair was observed at the $13.0099816 mark.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $13.0388818 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) was seen closing above the 20EMA, at the $13.0523959 mark.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose across level 70.00 and reached a high of 90.65 when the price line saw bulls, this means that the coin was overbought here. The RSI fell to a low of 17.73 when the cryptocurrency returned to the $13.00 mark, which means that the coin was oversold at that moment. At the time of closing on the 2nd of April, the RSI stood at 44.20.
Featured Image by krzysztof-m.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
Leave a Reply