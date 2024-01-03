Artificial intelligence (AI) has stepped into the urban realm, but not everyone is embracing it with open arms. As cities around the world experiment with AI urbanism, there are growing concerns about its impact on society. This article explores the rise of AI urbanism, its implications, and the questions it raises.

AI urbanism: A new era for cities

AI urbanism, a concept distinct from traditional “smart cities,” utilizes AI to shape and govern urban landscapes. Unlike conventional smart cities that focus on data-driven efficiency, AI urbanism delves deeper, weaving narratives into city life. It offers explanations for events, influences predictive policing, and more.

AI’s development is symbiotic with urban living. From driving habits to shopping preferences, AI gleans insights from city dwellers’ daily activities. The wealth of data collected from billions of urban inhabitants fuels AI’s growth and understanding of our world.

AI as a city observer

Narrative approach: AI tells stories

AI urbanism transcends mere data quantification. It crafts narratives to elucidate urban phenomena. One example is Palantir’s AI system predicting crimes and resource allocation in several cities. However, AI’s impartiality poses ethical challenges as it lacks the capacity to comprehend right from wrong.

Ethical and social concerns

A pressing concern in AI urbanism revolves around ethics and social justice. Recent studies indicate AI-made decisions, especially in housing and real estate, disproportionately affect racial minorities. Moreover, AI technology’s energy-intensive nature contributes to carbon emissions, raising environmental red flags.Ethical issues come to the forefront as AI systems, devoid of moral consciousness, make decisions that affect people’s lives. Additionally, the energy-intensive nature of AI technology raises environmental concerns, as it contributes to carbon emissions and consumes critical resources.

AI’s increasing role in city governance isn’t accidental but a result of deliberate human choices. The emergence of AI-operated cities, like Neom in Saudi Arabia, exemplifies this trend. These cities promise sustainability with AI managing transportation, robotics, and predictive algorithms.

As AI’s autonomy grows, human autonomy dwindles. Autonomous cities, dominated by AI, challenge the role and well-being of human stakeholders. Critical life decisions, from mortgages to law enforcement targeting, could increasingly fall under AI’s jurisdiction.

AI’s influence on individual lives

AI’s influence on individuals is already palpable. It affects mortgage approvals, property purchases, and even police targeting. In autonomous cities, AI might become the ultimate arbiter, raising questions about fairness and accountability.

In light of AI’s pervasive role in urban life, a robust public debate is essential. The concept of the autonomous city, where AI governs without human intervention, demands scrutiny. The fundamental question is whether AI is indispensable for making cities sustainable.

AI urbanism has ushered in a new era for cities worldwide, with AI systems shaping and governing urban life. While this technology offers unprecedented insights and efficiency, it raises ethical, environmental, and social concerns. The trajectory towards autonomous cities managed entirely by AI calls for reflection and public discourse on the future of urban governance. Balancing the benefits and drawbacks of AI urbanism is paramount in shaping a sustainable and equitable urban landscape.