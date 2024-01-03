LPL 2024 Spring Split Teams to Keep an Eye On

EDward Gaming (EDG) is set to kick off the 2024 LPL Spring Split with a revamped roster after a somewhat disappointing 2023 season. Despite the return of legendary player Uzi and a roster filled with veterans, EDG couldn’t quite compete with the top teams. However, the team is now turning to young talents from its academy team to lead the way.

The new mid and bot lane duo consists of Leave and Fisher, both of whom have had some stage experience in the past year. Fisher, in particular, is considered one of the rising talents from Korea. The return of Clearlove to the team adds intrigue to EDG’s prospects. As we enter 2024, all eyes will be on whether these young talents can deliver and help EDG reclaim their former glory.

Team WE: Veterans with potential

Team WE had a middling performance in 2023, often battling for the last playoff spots. With a new roster, they may not skyrocket up the rankings, but there is potential waiting to be uncovered, thanks to the players they’ve gathered.

Wayward and Prince, both looking to prove their worth after a lackluster 2023 season, will aim to make an impact. Fofo, too, falls into this category, especially considering the competition in EDG’s stacked lineup. Iwandy seeks more stage time after dropping in the LNG squad’s pecking order. With Heng being the only returning member, it’s clear that Team WE is investing in fresh talent.

Team WE’s performance in 2024 remains uncertain, but they could emerge as a dark horse from the mid-pack, making them a team to watch closely.

RNG: The LPL dark horse

RNG emerges as a top contender in the LPL for the 2024 season. The new bot lane duo of Ming and Lwx could be among the league’s best if they quickly find their synergy. There are few doubts about the team’s top and jungle positions, leaving mid laner Tangyuan as the main question mark.

Tangyuan faced a lack of experience in the previous season but showed improvement as the year progressed. If he can consistently perform at a high level, RNG might find themselves vying for the top spots in the league.

Ninjas in pyjamas: The rookie factor

Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) have undergone significant changes in their top side of the map, assembling a competitive roster for the upcoming split. Notably, they’ve acquired OMG’s shanji and Aki, along with securing the services of the highly skilled Rookie. This trio represents a formidable addition to the team.

However, there are concerns about NIP’s bot lane, which may lack the firepower of other teams. While they might not be immediate top contenders, NIP is certainly one of the LPL teams to keep a close watch on in 2024.

As the LPL 2024 Spring Split approaches, these teams are poised to make waves in the league. EDward Gaming’s new talents and Clearlove’s return could be a game-changer, while Team WE’s potential makes them a dark horse to reckon with. RNG is primed to be a dark horse themselves, with their revamped roster, and Ninjas in Pyjamas boasts a star-studded lineup with the addition of Rookie. The stage is set for an exciting season of League of Legends action in the LPL, and fans will eagerly await to see which of these teams will rise to the occasion and stake their claim at the top.