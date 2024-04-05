In a world where knowledge may be used as a weapon as well as a shield, it is imperative that artificial intelligence (AI content) be used to sway opinions and shape narratives. The most recent information from the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) illuminates China’s geopolitical aspirations and its strategic use of AI content to test voter nerves in the US. As it employs more and more dishonest tactics to maneuver the sphere of digital influence, China is raising concerns in the international information warfare and cybersecurity domains. Examples of these tactics include the spread of AI-generated material and the creation of numerous phony social media profiles.

China’s influence campaigns with AI content and deceptive social media tactics

Chinese influence can also be seen on social media, where complex US political issues are explored through fictional personas associated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). MTAC has made these accounts public. They examine contentious issues including immigration, climate change, and racial tensions to find out how Americans view democracy.

In order to plant seeds of dissension and gather information on important demographics ahead of pivotal election moments, these actors strategically combine original and recycled content, such as videos, memes, and infographics. The fact that this action is continuous shows how determined China is to change public perception and rewrite global history in order to achieve its own goals.

As seen by the events surrounding the Japanese nuclear effluent disposal and the Maui wildfires, the extensive use of AI-generated material is emerging as a potent tool in China’s influence strategies. In order to further their strategic objectives, Chinese intelligence activities in the United States persisted in seizing the chance to exploit occurrences that would present the country in a negative light.

The following operation was ascribed to Storm 1376:asserting that the U.S. government intentionally started the August 2023 Maui wildfires to test a military-grade “weather weapon”

In the report, Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center said,

“Urging audiences to consider whether the derailment of a train carrying molten sulfur in Kentucky in November 2023 was deliberately caused by the U.S. government and whether it is “deliberately hiding something”. Source: Microsoft

considering past occurrences, Beijing has been using Facebook, X, and online influencers as outlets for its propaganda since the emergence of social media.

After George Floyd was killed in 2020, Black Lives Matter demonstrations spread around the US, and Chinese state-run social media accounts showed their support for the movement, even as Beijing restricted criticism of its record of discrimination against ethnic minorities like Uyhgur Muslims at home.

The cyber warfare of North Korea

North Korea is a big player in world politics, as is obvious from its strategic cyberspace operations. The most important elements for it to achieve its military goals are supply chain attacks and cryptocurrency thefts. North Korea carries out cyberattacks on an extensive scale, as the UN estimate that over $3 billion in cryptocurrency had been stolen. As per the report,

“The United Nations estimates that North Korean cyber actors have stolen over $3 billion in cryptocurrency since 2017. Heists totaling between $600 million and $1 billion occurred in 2023 alone.” Source: Microsoft

Of particular note, Microsoft and OpenAI have noted that the North Korean actor dubbed Emerald Sleet leverages AI large-language models (LLMs) to power tools that improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their operations. Emerald Sleet-related accounts and assets were disabled by Microsoft in collaboration with OpenAI.

Global information warfare presents both potential and difficult concerns as states use AI to build narratives and influence results. The need for strong cybersecurity measures and international collaboration is becoming more and more obvious in light of North Korea’s continuous pursuit of cyber superiority and China’s coordinated efforts to take advantage of US voter fault lines and impose dominance through AI-generated material.

What plans will be developed to protect the stability of the international order and the integrity of democratic processes as the international community traverses this digital frontier?

Original report at: Microsoft blog