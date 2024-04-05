AI Revolutionizing Coal Mining Operations in China

The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has transformed the coal mining industry in Shanxi Province, China. By combining safety, effectiveness, and sustainability, AI is transforming the mining of the past into intelligent mines of the future.

It is worth mentioning that the manual operation of coal mines and exploration has been replaced by automation, robotics, and modern technologies. AI-powered technologies are the vanguard of attempts to provide for underground exploitation safety. With video monitoring and sensor-based exploration, water exploration and drainage significantly reduce accidents and are conducted with remarkable accuracy and effectiveness. According to Wen Haiming, Shanxi Chengfeng Coal Industry Co. Ltd.’s head engineer, AI techniques were applied to this drilling, improving construction quality and robustly supporting underground mining operations.

Unsustainable expansion of smart mining installations

The power of intelligence mining is becoming increasingly obvious, with the Shanxi province leading the way. According to the report, as of January 2024, the province has 118 intelligent coal mines and 1,491 intelligent mining sites. Through the adoption of AI technologies, these processing units will help improve operations by streamlining processes, optimizing resource use, and reducing risks in coal mining operations.

One noteworthy case is the Mataihao coal mine in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, where an intelligent monitoring and management system was implemented in 2022. The mine has achieved immediate transport capacity optimization and intelligent speed control by installing an AI recognition system and industrial operations technology. Nie Helei, a member of the electromechanical transport team at the mine, confirms the system’s ability to decrease electricity consumption and equipment loss, resulting in significant cost reductions.

Empowering AI Innovation through Collaborative Efforts

The coal mining companies in Shanxi Province have acknowledged the complex problems that the underground mining process entails, and that is why they have jointly formed an Industrial Internet-integrated system. The core of such a platform is an AI-powered large model, which enables the rapid development and testing of advanced products designed specifically for coal mining applications. According to Wang Hui, general manager of Shanxi Jinyun Interconnection Technology Co. Ltd., it is possible to create AI-driven innovation and product iteration by aggregating prehistoric data from 400 mine pits.

Scheduled with maximum computing power at more than 200 petaflops, the intelligent computing center connecting with the industrial internet platform certainly offers high-level support on AI applications for coal mining. Along with the tumbling in AI-driven solutions, the future seems full of possibilities in ensuring safety, efficiency, and sustainability in one of the country’s most critical sectors- the coal mining industry, which heralds a new era in technological advancement.

The adoption of AI technology in coal mining has turned Shanxi province’s industrial landscape upside down, bringing a new era of exceptional safety, impeccable performances, and continuous development. With the increase in progressive mining intelligence, industry players would be making huge gains on the surge that marks the revolution of AI solutions in mining. China will stand tall as the market leader in sustainable mining practices fueled by cutting-edge AI technologies.

Source: https://www.macaubusiness.com/ai-transforms-coal-mining-in-north-china/