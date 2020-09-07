After introducing Binance Launchpool which brings new yield farming assets to the table, the crypto exchange has announced the launch of the Bella Protocol. The back-to-back launches have surprised the platform’s users who were eagerly awaiting new DeFi products from the largest cryptocurrency exchange.

The Bella Protocol features numerous DeFi services serving single-window banking-related solutions to the customers. On-click solutions in addition to subsidized gas charges are some of the features offered on the newly-launched protocol.

Binance’s weekend announcement spree brought many new products to the exchange’s portfolio. Binance Launchpool streamlines staking by allowing users to earn token rewards via coin staking and also offers a safe platform to farm fresh assets.

Bella Protocol offers more yield farming options

The Bella Protocol offers its customers with diverse farming strategies using smart contracts. BNB or BUSD tokens can be staked by the users for BEL token farming. They can choose from three diverse pools and the staking time lasts for 30 days.

The Bella Protocol offers services related to both conventional and crypto banking through its various DeFi solutions. It emphasizes one-click operations to help streamline banking solutions for customers. The lower gas prices mean that users can not only transact using less money but also earn high returns via the platform.

The various services on offer include Flex Savings, Bella Liquidity Mining, Bella Custodian Services, Lending, and One-Click Portal.

Bella Protocol combines best of both worlds

Bella Protocol is built to offer the best of both worlds – centralized and decentralized finance. The crypto users plus traditional investors can use it to undertake banking-related operations and make the most of its DeFi products.

Users who are new to the crypto realm can explore Bella Protocol’s custodian services and banking operations. This ensures maximum security and transparency. The platform is well-linked with conventional exchanges and other ‘Yield Farming’ platforms thereby offering more diversity to the users.

Initially, there will be a gas fee subsidy to the tune of 100 percent to attract users. Additionally, the users can also enjoy other advantages such as fee discounts, profit sharing, and more.