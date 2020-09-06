A new Microsoft Windows crypto malware has been discovered by the Microsoft team and is known to target the crypto wallet. Virtual currency users on the Microsoft Windows platform have been cautioned regarding a fresh malware infecting Windows operating system.

A new info-stealing malware we first saw being sold in the cybercriminal underground in June is now actively distributed in the wild. The malware is called Anubis and uses code forked from Loki malware to steal system info, credentials, credit card details, cryptocurrency wallets pic.twitter.com/2Q58gpSIs0 — Microsoft Security Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) August 26, 2020

Microsoft Security Intelligence mentioned about the latest Microsoft Windows crypto malware dubbed Anubis in its latest tweet. The team explained how crypto wallets installed on MS Windows OS face security threat and users must take steps to stay protected from this threat.

Microsoft Windows crypto malware named Anubis after its Android counterpart

The new MS crypto malware, Anubis, probably employs a Loki-related code. It gathers a user’s information stored from the wallet including credit card information, personal data, and other data stored in Windows files.

Despite the heavy security features deployed by most crypto firms, the unscrupulous elements are fast catching up to the crypto realm. Anubis malware was first detected in June 2020. Interestingly, another Trojan called Anubis infects Android smartphones.

MS Windows crypto users are no longer safe

Despite the immediate threat, MSI mentioned how Anubis Microsoft Windows crypto malware can be controlled easily. So far, the malware is observed in limited campaigns including C2 servers and related links.

Various websites are currently active in spreading Anubis onto MS user’s computers through illegal means or tricks. Once installed, the malware moves to grab the user information from the crypto wallets and then sends the same to other servers using an HTTP POST method.

MSI team has further stated that they will keep observing the malware. Until a solution comes, the team has warned MS Windows users not to download any spam email or attachment. The users must also refrain from clicking on any fishy email. Originally, the Loki code uses such tactics to defraud users into downloading email attachments to distribute their malware or viruses.