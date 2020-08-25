Binance.US, the United States branch of the leading digital currency exchange has now opened its door for crypto traders in Florida to access its cryptocurrency services. Following an announcement made a few hours ago, crypto traders in Florida can begin registering with the exchange starting today, August 25.

Binance.US opens the door to crypto traders in Florida

Launched in September 2019, Binance.US didn’t support all the US states at inception. Previously, states like Florida, Texas, Washington, Alabama, Hawaii, North Carolina, Alaska, Vermont, including New York, were not eligible. However, as it became fully “registered and regulated [as a] crypto and digital asset exchange,” the exchange has green-lighted crypto traders in Florida.

The development today means that, henceforth, cryptocurrency traders and investors in Florida can now access the exchange to purchase, sell, and trade different cryptocurrencies right from the exchange. Meanwhile, the exchange did mention in the announcement today that it currently supports more than 40 digital currencies.

A dream come true for Binance.US CEO

While commenting on the development, the CEO of Binance.US, Catherine Coley, showed that she has long been wanting to enable crypto traders in Florida the access to use the exchange legally. She admitted to growing up in the state as well. Cooley statement reads:

“Growing up in Florida, it’s especially rewarding to bring digital assets to the state where I loved watching the Orlando Magic play and seeing space shuttles launch from Cape Canaveral,” she said. “It is truly a state of dreamers and doers.”

The announcement today is very much welcomed by US residents, especially those in Florida. The newly supported states come as the 38th eligible state that can legally use the crypto exchange to buy, sell, and trade digital currencies. Perhaps, it is said that Florida will be a good market given that more than 12.3 million residents are above 18 years.

The news today has also spurred curiosity across US residents to know when the exchange will announce a similar trend for residents in popular places like New York and Texas.