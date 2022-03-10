TL;DR Breakdown

• Honda announces its 2023 series Acura Integra and its respective NFT.

• The automotive company will give the NFT Acura to the first 500 people who pre-order the vehicle.

The car industry seems attracted to the NFT trade, and this has led to Honda launching their next Acura Integra as an NFT. However, enthusiasts who want to acquire the digital token must make a reservation to purchase the 2023 series Honda car.

Recently, Honda announced that the first 500 buyers would receive their dedicated NFT for free. But this is not the only novelty Acura Integra shows in its next series. It will also be backed by an exhibition you should not miss.

Honda to arrive as NFT in 2023

Honda, the world class automobile company, revealed that its next vehicle named the Honda Acura series 2023 would be available as NFT. You can have only the Acura Integra NFT if you are one of the first 500 people who reserve the car.

According to reports, the NFT was created by Andreas Wannerstedt, a digital artist recognized for releasing several NFT pieces in previous months. The piece promises to have impeccable textures, special color, and a design to follow the original vehicle.

The 500 NFTs of the Acura Integra will be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain and be available at the digital exhibition prepared by Honda. The announcements indicate that on March 22, the exhibition will open for all fans of the automotive brand and NFTs.

Acura Integra digital room will be launched soon

The automotive company is pleased to launch its NFT Acura 2023 and announce the development of “Decentraland Acura,” which would correspond to the name of its virtual universe. According to reports, this digital room will be linked to the Mark Zuckerberg Metaverse, founder of the Facebook social network, launched for the public in previous months.

Inside the Meta Acura, you will see the new car NFTs and a dedicated wardrobe set for the brand that Wannerstedt made. But enthusiasts will enjoy the competitive video game Beat That, which the same artist released.

The Acura Integra virtual universe will enter simultaneously with the days of the Metaverse, where the latest virtual developments in the world are admired. The announcement indicates that Acura will not require a reservation to enter the Meta. However, it requires its fans to spread the word so many people can participate.