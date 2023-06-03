XRP holders rejoice as new legislation could catapult their investments to new heights

TL;DR Breakdown

This hearing marks an important step toward initiating discussions on the urgent need for market structure legislation for cryptocurrencies.

The XRP community has responded positively to recent efforts aimed at providing much-needed regulatory clarity to the cryptocurrency industry. In May, Congressman Tom Emmer, a proponent of cryptocurrencies, introduced the Securities Clarity Act alongside U.S. Representative Darren Soto.

According to Senator Emmer, the bill seeks to address the regulatory classification of digital assets, offering market certainty to innovators while establishing clear jurisdictional boundaries for regulators. One of the key challenges faced by token projects is the lack of differentiation between the asset itself and the securities contract. As a result, once a project becomes decentralized, it remains within the securities framework, limiting its utility and adversely affecting token holders.

To overcome this issue, the Securities Clarity Act introduces the term “investment contract asset” into existing securities laws. By doing so, cryptocurrency projects would have the opportunity to reach their full potential while operating in a compliant manner, allowing the United States to compete globally in the next phase of the internet. This development has captured the attention of the XRP community, with individuals like Jeremy Hogan, a prominent pro-XRP lawyer, expressing their thoughts on the bill via Twitter.

For short. https://t.co/31gn4u7mOi pic.twitter.com/akNNXEJleb — Jeremy Hogan (@attorneyjeremy1) June 2, 2023

John Deaton, the founder of CryptoLaw, shared the opinion of Perry Boring, the founder, and CEO of Digital Chamber, who referred to the Securities Clarity Act as potentially being “silver bullet legislation for digital assets” if it successfully passes. In related news, the House Committee on Agriculture has scheduled a hearing titled “The Future of Digital Assets: Providing Clarity for Digital Asset Spot Markets” for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10 a.m.

This hearing marks an important step toward initiating discussions on the urgent need for market structure legislation for cryptocurrencies. Paul Grewal, the legal officer at Coinbase, has expressed his intention to present a market regulation bill during the hearing. Grewal believes this event presents a crucial opportunity for both parties to engage in meaningful discussions and work together to find a viable path forward.

Overall, the XRP community has welcomed the Securities Clarity Act and the upcoming hearing as positive developments in the quest for regulatory clarity. These initiatives are expected to bring greater certainty to the cryptocurrency industry, allowing projects to flourish within a compliant framework and enabling the United States to remain competitive in the evolving landscape of the internet.