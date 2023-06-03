Brazil’s largest crypto exchange, Mercado Bitcoin, receives central bank approval as a payment institution

TL;DR Breakdown

Mercado Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, has secured a payment institution license from the country’s central bank, allowing the company to expand its services and enhance its customer experience. With the new license in place, Mercado Bitcoin plans to launch its fintech solution, MB Pay, offering a range of digital banking services and introducing a crypto payments card in the near future.

Central bank approval fuels business expansion

According to reports, Mercado Bitcoin obtained its payment provider license from the Central Bank of Brazil on June 2. This approval marks a significant milestone for the exchange, enabling it to operate as a payment institution and electronic money issuer. Mercado Bitcoin’s CEO, Roberto Dagnoni, expressed his excitement about the central bank’s endorsement, emphasizing that it paves the way for the company’s continued growth and the delivery of comprehensive services to its customers.

As part of its fintech expansion, Mercado Bitcoin has already established MB Pay, a digital account offering more than four million users access to cryptocurrency trading, investment opportunities in digital fixed income, and various asset classes. With the payment institution license, MB Pay can provide Brazilian users with additional digital banking services, leveraging the crypto assets held on the exchange. This includes investing in digital fixed income, staking, and other financial transactions. Moreover, Mercado Bitcoin has plans to introduce a crypto payments card in the coming months, aiming to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional financial services.

Brazil’s crypto market attracts global attention

Brazil’s vibrant demand for digital solutions and its sizable population of nearly 214 million has made it an attractive market for cryptocurrency firms. Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has recognized Brazil as one of its top global markets. In fact, its local partner, Latam Gateway, was granted a payment provider license in the country just last month. Other major crypto exchanges, including Crypto.com and Bitso, have also obtained payment provider licenses in Brazil, reflecting the growing interest and investment in the region.

The expansion of cryptocurrency operations in Brazil extends beyond local players. Coinbase, a prominent American exchange, has steadily increased its presence in the country. Since March, Coinbase has partnered with local payment providers to offer crypto purchases and facilitate deposits and withdrawals in the local currency. The focus on Brazil aligns with the country’s enthusiasm for digital assets and the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies among the population.

Mercado Bitcoin’s payment institution license represents a significant step forward for Brazil’s exchange and broader cryptocurrency industry. As the country embraces digital solutions and crypto adoption continues to gain momentum, Mercado Bitcoin is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for secure and innovative financial services. With MB Pay and its upcoming crypto payments card, Mercado Bitcoin aims to cater to the evolving needs of Brazilian users, offering them access to a diverse range of digital banking solutions and bridging the gap between traditional finance and the world of cryptocurrencies.