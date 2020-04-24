For fun, of course! The evolution of technology showed us that is always room for improvements, especially when we talk about entertaining players. From simple online casinos with few games and promotions, now you can select from modern-looking ones where the quantity of bonuses is not a problem. What is more, is that there is no need to search for these casinos yourself because there are plenty of websites that do this job for you. On King Casino Bonus, for example, you can find lots of options that will include all your preferences.

The future of online casinos looks very bright with VR online platforms and blockchain casinos with zero house edge. We know it sounds too good to be true but there are a handful of websites that offer these services. Put on your VR goggles and you can play some Blackjack in the sounds of coins dropping. As for the blockchain technology, this caught the eye of casino software developers quickly and led to creating platforms that can entertain all kinds of players.

What is a blockchain casino with zero advantage?

This technology is a distributed data storage system where a digital asset is shared among parties. It is safe, transparent and fraud-free. Bitcoin was the currency innovation that we need and what opened our eyes to the blockchain technology. Online casinos saw the potential in this cryptocurrency, and some started to add Bitcoin and other virtual cash as payments. Built on blockchain platforms, this new breed of online casinos is running autonomously and cannot be controlled by anybody, including the founders.

Everybody thought that the only way online casinos could make a profit is by house edge. Not the case when it comes to these houseless gambling platforms. They make their money by charging an insignificant percentage of each transaction or through initial coin offering that helps people to invest by purchasing tokens. Whilst they offer innovative service, these online casinos are still very niche and would take a while until they reach more players.

3 Reasons to play at houseless blockchain casinos

Transparency is one of the features that define this storage system, so, naturally, these gambling sites acquire it as well. You can follow your deposit, withdrawal, your favourite game and even the bonuses recipients on the blockchain.

Besides this, there are other reasons why a player would want to taste the future and start gambling at innovative casinos.

No house edge

You probably did not believe us when we first said it, but it is true. Blockchain casinos come with zero house advantage which means that your winning chances are 50%. Since the operating service did not build its profit scheme on player’s losses, it does not care who wins. Basically, you are flipping a coin with the site itself or with other players.

Modern banking

Innovative technologies, updated payment methods and what could be more updated than cryptocurrencies. As you probably guessed already, the online casinos we are talking about use virtual cash to make your life easier. Yes, the transactions take under 12 hours and yes, they are safe and reliable. Some methods come with added benefits when it comes to withdrawals and tax regulations in favour of the gambler.

Provably fair games

Say goodbye to hidden random generators. The online casinos created on a blockchain run their random number generator directly on the system, so everybody can see it. Players can check if all possible outcomes in a slot were possible and then decide if they want to play it or not. What can be more amazing than seeing what a slot or Blackjack game could bring you?

The future sounds great and with more than two houseless blockchain casinos on the market, we could positively say that this measure will overtake VR casinos. Since not everything is perfect in this life, the modern gambling platforms come with flaws too.

What disadvantages to expect?

These online casinos are more player-driven and want to offer a superior experience via their products. However, this mission does not restrain them from some features that could use some improvements.

Using cryptocurrencies can be a problem for those players that don’t have access to this money right away. Making a deposit to buy digital cash and send it over to the casino can be an exhausting process. This can raise a serious barrier between gamblers that are used to enter a casino, deposit, and play and those who are already familiar with blockchain.

And speaking a blockchain, hacking can be another problem that these online platforms will have to put up with. According to some sources, there have been a few vulnerabilities in the coding of such applications, which led to casino downtime.

Due to the fact that they are still new on the market, time is everything they need to resolve what potential problems may affect their business.

Created on a system that develops constantly, these new online casinos will flourish along with the system’s improvements. Games, bonuses, money transactions, everything is right there, in front of your eyes. Sure, there are some disadvantages present, but thesites available now are just laying the ground for what is coming next in the gambling industry.