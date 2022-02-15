TL;DR Breakdown:

Microsoft recently made a tweet about having dogs involved in Teams meetings.

Shiba Army raided the tweet, spurring hopes of a possible partnership with the tech company.

Both companies share the same vision of developing a metaverse.

Leading software company Microsoft recently made a tweet about having dogs join in meetings held on Teams, the company’s business communication platform. The motives behind the tweet remain unknown. However, it reawoke excitements for many investors in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community, with some speculating a possible collaboration between both entities.

Teams calls are 10x better when dogs are involved. — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) February 10, 2022

Shiba Army tweetup on Microsoft

The Shiba Army is known for being active and euphoric even to the slightest development involving the meme cryptocurrency. Not minding that Microsoft didn’t mention any dog-themed cryptocurrency nor Shiba Inu in the tweet last week, SHIB investors rallied to the tweet. For reasons unknown, the majority of comments to Microsoft’s tweet spelled hopes of an upcoming partnership between the software giant and Shiba Inu.

Given Microsoft accept Bitcoin payments already, some people speculated that the company might add the meme cryptocurrency as another digital payment currency, amid the tweet. There hasn’t been any official notice from Shiba Inu or Microsoft for a partnership in the future. However, there were talks that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, being the two largest dog-themed cryptocurrencies, are in the best position to collaborate with the tech giant.

Why Shiba Army was most excited

Over the past months, Shiba Inu developers and the community have been pushing to bring real utility into the ecosystem, which investors believe could bolster SHIB market value. So far, the community has bagged partnerships from several companies, with the recent being Welly’s, a blockchain-based restaurant chain in Italy, which now accepts payments in SHIB tokens, Cryptopolitan reported.

Besides the partnerships, the community also released a decentralized exchange ShibaSwap, which enables holders to stake their coins. In addition to this, Shiba Army wants to step up the game by introducing a native layer-2 network called Shibarium, including a metaverse to be developed in partnership with Australian game studio Playside Studios.

More interestingly, Shiba devs announced that the former official of Activision Blizzard, William Volk, will spearhead the new metaverse initiative. Perhaps, what might have caught the attention of the Shiba community over Microsoft’s dog tweet is the fact that the software company is also making moves to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion, which left Shytoshi Kusama, a core SHIB supporter, saying that both Shiba community and Microsoft share the same vision.

ICYMI: This acquisition echoes our last move to bring aboard former Activision VP .@william_volk and hiring of .@PlaysideStudios to work on our game. It's fun to see the big players share the same vision as a "meme coin" on the MV too. #bullish! #SHIBARMY https://t.co/KBOEWeG7q9 — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) January 18, 2022

The market value of SHIB has been deeply stalled over the recent weeks to the extent that Microsoft’s tweets weren’t reflected in the price to the upside. Obviously, SHIB and the rest of the leading cryptocurrencies have been under the bear market for quite some months now. At the time of publication, however, SHIB was up by 5.12 percent over the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of over $17 billion.

It remains to be seen whether SHIB will team with the tech giant in the future, and what difference such a partnership would make to the price and utility of the meme cryptocurrency.