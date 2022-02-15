Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been making rounds across several mainstream media outlets since the past year. Amidst the growing traction and record sales in the NFT market, there are a few that stand out from the rest. These tokens are rare and highly sought after, and they have been known to sell for millions of dollars.

In this article, we will look at the five most expensive NFTs and find out who owns them.

Who owns the five most expensive NFTs?

5. CryptoPunk #5822 — $23.7m

On the list, CryptoPunk #5822 is the fifth most expensive NFT. However, it’s also the most expensive in the CryptoPunks collection based on the recent sales record.

Following the market data from NonFungible, CryptoPunk #5822 recently sold for 8,000 ETH, which is currently worth over $2.3 million. CryptoPunk #5822 was reportedly purchased by Deepak Thapliyal, the CEO of Chain, a blockchain infrastructure company.

Based on Ethereum, CryptoPunk is one of the costliest collections traded in the NFT market. It’s a collection 10,000 unique crypto arts (6,039 male and 3,840 female).

4. Beeple’s HUMAN ONE — $28.985M

Beeple’s HUMAN ONE is the fourth most expensive NFT, worth $28.985 million. This was reportedly acquired by Swiss entrepreneur Ryan Zurre.

The crypto art was designed as a digital representation of the “Human One” character that has a human-like structure in a spacesuit.

HUMAN ONE is also rare because it was created by Beeple, a well-known digital artist. He has over 246,000 followers on Instagram, and his art is highly sought after.

The price of HUMAN ONE has risen to about $28m in just three years.

3. Clock — $52.7M

Pak’s Clock NFT is the third most expensive NFT on this list, and it was recently purchased for 16,935 ETH, which was worth more than $52 million at the time. The Clock NFT is currently owned by the AssangeDAO, an organization fighting for the legal freedom of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks.

With the 16,593 ETH ($53M) sale of CLOCK by @muratpak x Julian Assange to @AssangeDAO, did we just break the record for the largest on-chain NFT sale to date?https://t.co/xan342rFZ5 pic.twitter.com/10XPRZyMYz — richerd.eth ᵍᵐ (@richerd) February 9, 2022

The Clock NFTs was designed to count the days Assange spent in prison. According to reports, the WikiLeaks founder faces extradition to the United States and might a 175-year jail term.

2. Everyday: the First 5000 Days — $69.3m

Everyday: the First 5000 Days is the second most expensive NFT, and it was sold for about $69 million. It was created by an American digital artwork artist Mike Winkelmann also known as ‘Beeple.’

It was launched as a collection of 5,000 unique artworks, which reportedly took Beeple about 5,000 days to complete; hence the name “Everyday: The First 5,000 Days.” The collection was bought by Vignesh Sundaresan, a Singapore-based programmer who’s also known as MetaKovan.

1.Pak’s ‘The Merge’ — $91.8m

One of the leading NFT trading platforms, Nifty Gateway, recently sold artwork for $91.8 million. The NFT named “Merge” was created by digital artist Pak’s and sold to more than 28,000 collectors.

Pak launched the sale of “Merge” on Nifty Gateway. To date, no NFT has sold for such an amount. Also, Merge by Pak boosted purchasers to buy stakes because of their high market esteem. The purchasers with the biggest stakes can purchase and exchange shares in different business sectors at greater expenses.