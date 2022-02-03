TL;DR Breakdown

Shiba Inu devs have announced a real-life project for the expansion of the SHIB blockchain system.

Shytoshi Kusama announced a partnership with Welly’s for blockchain-based restaurants.

The partnership with the restaurant will strengthen Shib’s investment in real projects.

Some cryptocurrencies are based on real-life projects that they aim to strengthen or enhance. Bitcoin enhances the payments process; Polkadot wants to make possible interoperability of different blockchain systems, while Avalanche is there to help the avalanched-affected families with payments, improving the DeFi experience.

The more firm-rooted the reason for the existence of a blockchain system is, the more it will perform in the market. So, most blockchains set their purpose in advance and later launch the blockchain. It has been why most blockchain systems have gathered huge amounts of investments from market investors.

There has been an announcement the official handle about partnering with Welly’s. Here is a brief overview of it and how it will impact the value of SHIB.

Shiba’s efforts to enter the real market

Shiba Inu has so far been in the phase to develop real-life projects. It had previously announced the launch of its blockchain system. But there was a serious need felt for real-life projects to attain stability.

The efforts for stabilizing its position were realized, and it achieved a landmark gain. Tweets from their official Twitter handle and Shytoshi Kusama have announced the deal with Welly’s restaurant chain. The latter is a blockchain-based restaurant chain in Italy.

The announcement comes after the project lead-developer Shytoshi Kusama’s presence in Naples, Italy. It will lead to the beginning of a new era for Shiba Inu because of the firm foothold that it has found.

SHIB X Welly’s

The announcement initially came live on their medium account, later shared on their Twitter handle. Welly’s is a fast-food chain known for the quality of products that it supplies. According to the official sources, this deal won’t remain limited to limited few stores. It will be expanded further in 2023 and onwards.

The customers will be able to pay in Shiba Inu’s native token for their purchases. Also, if the customers qualify for the NFTs and other rewards, they will also get them from the restaurant chain. Kusama referred to this investment as an eco-friendly and customer-oriented deal. The mentioned restaurant is known for quality instead of serving low-quality, unhealthy products.

Welly’s will also ensure that they restructure their organization as per the needs of the new system. The technological improvements needed to use the said blockchain’s token will also be made. Thus, Welly’s system will be a complete renovation for an improved customer experience.

Welly’s have begun working on their rebranding. These changes include changes in packaging, mascot, etc. Welly’s will ensure that the environmental impact is reduced to the lowest possible. Kusama has revealed that they wanted to go for a small chain like Welly’s instead of large conglomerates for improved results.

Welly’s restaurants which will offer services for Shiba Inu will be themed in the synonymous symbol. Welly’s have changed their tagline to ‘I am Ryoshi. We eat Welly.’

SHIB X WELLY (.@wellyfriends)! Exceptional Shib Branded Fast Food available NOW, Shib Ecosystem integration, Global Store Expansion and our first bold step into "in-real-life" products all explained in this medium! Don't eat like a clown, eat WELL. https://t.co/jgs4pWQNHw — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) February 2, 2022

It will help with the recognition of blockchain systems and cryptocurrency. The marketing campaign will impact especially those who haven’t previously known Shiba Inu. These changes will help continue this crypto’s journey forward in a productive manner.

Final thoughts

Shiba Inu’s senior developer Shytoshi Kusama has announced the new strategic partnership between Welly’s and Shiba Inu. It will strengthen Shib’s position in the market as it will have some real-life projects. While on the other side, the restaurant chain will also benefit from the said blockchain system and its native currency.