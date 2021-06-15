TL;DR Breakdown

WebDollar is not a very famous cryptocurrency but it has made the headlines.

WebDollar (WEBD) price surged by 164842% in 3 hours.

After the sharp decline, a decline of 99% was seen.

Every week, one might hear that some other cryptocurrency reaches new heights. This time, it was WebDollar. Not many people had heard of this coin until today when it peaked by 164,842%. This happened between 9 GMT and 12 GMT. Investors rushed in with their money to buy more of the coin. The coin was resting at a price of $0.0003711, and suddenly peaked at $0.6121.

After this spike in price, the price fell by a huge amount in a small amount of time. According to data tracked by sources, the price of the coin’s market valuation increased from a mere $1.8 million to around $1.5 billion in just a matter of 3 minutes. This was a huge price fluctuation and those who were able to capture the moment would definitely have got the better end of the deal.

WebDollar future performance

WebDollar was invented in the year 2018 and until now, this is the biggest spike in the price of the coin. The thing is that even today, one could that the entire crypto market up as was Bitcoin. This proved that the widespread fear and confusion in the market have been eradicated and it can be said that the bulls are in charge. Not many people knew about the existence of WebDollar until now.

In the 3 hours that the price of the coin saw its tremendous surge, one can notice that in between 9:54 GMT to 9:59 GMT, the biggest leap is seen. For the future of the coin, nothing is clear as of yet. WebDollar is developed by Alexandru Ionut Budisteanu, a nominee in Forbes Europe 30 under 30. The performance of the token cannot be predicted accurately because of its volatility.

Today, the coin is down and trading at $0.0007657 indicating the huge quantity of bumps and dumps that cryptocurrency is subjected to. 13,333,480,871 is the current supply of WEBD coins and this holds a max. supply of 42,000,000,000 WEBD coins which indicates that the coin definitely has a future.

Based on the facts above, a rough estimate of the future usability of the coin can be made. The coin is coded using JavaScript and follows the protocols supported by the World Wide Web. Therefore, the future growth of the coin can be considered bullish because the coin supports portability as well as simplicity.