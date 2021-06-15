TL;DR Breakdown

• DOT cryptocurrency will be trading on Coinbase Pro from June 16.

• Polkadot has a loan-based DeFi ecosystem for new investors.

Coinbase Pro announced that it included Polkadot to its platform. The DOT coin has gained interest among crypto enthusiasts, while institutional organizations are more attracted to the crypto market.

Since the 14th of June, Coinbase Pro users can exchange their tokens for DOT without limits. The Singapore-based company has brought a lot of news with the new cryptocurrency and is expected to trade it from the launch.

Coinbase supports the Polkadot initiative

Coinbase users will exchange Polkadot tokens for other cryptocurrencies without problems. The cryptos available for now are DOT-BTC, DOT-USD, DOT-GBP, DOT-EUR, and DOT-USDT. Other cryptos will be included in the exchange system to determine the demand.

Although Coinbase does not yet support DOT, its integration will be announced in the coming days. However, as the listings indicate, all Coinbase platforms are expected to add support for DOT soon. For now, investors will only have to wait for the launch.

Coinbase pro added Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency after it surged in popularity at the beginning of June. This virtual currency was fueled by tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who supported the crypto.

But the cryptocurrency has still not been included in the Coinbase standard listing. Maybe DOGE, with Polkadot, will join the other cryptocurrencies on Coinbase by the end of the month.

Parallel finance is capitalized at $2 million

The decentralized finance company Parallel Finance will bring Polkadot to life. This company trying to boost the entire DeFi ecosystem from the Kusama Canarian network has raised more than $2 million with investors.

The Polkadot project has been supported by Polychain, Pantera Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Hypersphere Ventures, and Breyer Capital. The Parallel Finance CEO claims that the project has struggled, mainly because of the DOT token lending protocols. However, the DOT team has solved each impediment that has arisen.

Supported by advisers and developers from the most prestigious universities in the USA, Parallel Finance tries to create a genuine project. The DOT group is interested in creating a platform that helps new investors with loans using partition derivatives as collateral.

As the DOT scheme tries to hang on to the Ethereum network, crypto majors like Binance, Solana, or Algorand want to adopt it. This is a promising DeFi project that could work for new digital currency traders.

DOT is also seen as a good option for institutional investors found on the blockchain. Perhaps the new cryptocurrency with a DeFi ecosystem could enter the top 10 crypto favorites list as it pushes with new innovations.