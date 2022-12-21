Warner Bros. and Nifty’s Partner to Launch Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm Digital Collectible Experience

Miami, United States, 21st December, 2022, Chainwire

The highly anticipated digital collectible experience is coming on January 10, 2023, with additional releases to follow.

Earlier this fall, Nifty’s, the platform for NFT-powered fan communities, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced its most recent partnership: Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm, bringing fans of the global phenomenon into the world of digital collectibles and experiences. Today, the partnership is excited to share the details of the Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm Hero Box. This will be the first look into the digital collectible experience, highlighting some fan favorites from the beloved series.

“The Game of Thrones experience has been a long time coming,” said Jeff Marsilio, CEO and Co-founder of Niftys. “Our teams have diligently worked together to create an interactive collecting experience for Game of Thrones fans to continue their journey and live within the beloved series. We are thrilled to introduce more fanatics into the digital collectibles and Web3 industry”

The first Hero Box will release on January 10, 2023, and contain avatars and digital collectibles from the Northern regions of Westeros. Once purchased, collectors will have the option of opening, keeping it sealed or even trading their box with other fans.

Each Series 1 Hero Box will contain:

One Hero (or Legendary Hero) Avatar

Nine Resource Cards that you’ll need as you build your realm

Three Story Cards, featuring iconic scenes, characters and locations from the show

Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm is a first-of-its-kind digital collectible experience curated for fans of the franchise. The multi-chapter program will continue through thematic activities, on-site engagement, and additional digital collectibles. Other collectible cards will include iconic moments, locations, characters, and more from the Game of Thrones series that will help each collector build their realm.

Throughout the program, varying themed packs will also be available for purchase for even more upgrades and digital mementos. For more information and updates about Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm, please visit https://niftys.com .

About Nifty’s

Nifty’s connects fans to what they love most through NFT-powered collectibles, experiences and rewards. Our innovative NFT platform and easy-to-use interface enable communities to collect and trade digital art and other collectibles from their favorite brands and creators. Leveraging eco-friendly blockchain technology, Nifty’s empowers our partners with a premium, flexible and secure platform to launch their NFTs and make them discoverable by Nifty’s global community.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Publicist

Kayla Collins

Niftys

pr@niftys.com

