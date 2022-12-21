logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX to move down towards $11.00 as bears takeover

Avalanche price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Avalanche price analysis suggests a downward movement to $11.00
  • The closest support level lies at $11.50
  • AVAX faces resistance at the $12.00 mark

The Avalanche price analysis shows that the AVAX price action has continued to consolidate at the $11.80 mark as attempts of a breakout failed.   

The broader cryptocurrency market observed a bearish market sentiment over the last 24 hours as most major cryptocurrencies recorded negative price movements. Major players include XRP and BNB, recording a 1.37 and a 0.73 percent decline, respectively.

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX struggling at $11.80

image 428
Technical indicators for AVAX/USDT by Tradingview

The MACD is currently bullish, as expressed in the green colour of the histogram. However, the indicator shows low bullish momentum as observed in the low height of the histogram. Moreover, the indicator’s lighter shade suggests that the bullish momentum has started to decrease as the price action consolidates around the $11.80 mark. 

The EMAs are currently trading below the mean position as net price movement over the last ten days remains negative. However, the two EMAs are moving upwards suggesting a bullish correction in the markets. On the other hand, as the two EMAs converge, the bullish momentum dies down. 

The RSI dipped briefly into the oversold region two days ago but quickly resurfaced and continued to trade in the neutral zone till press time. Now, the index is trading at the 42.58 unit level with a horizontal gradient. The indicator does not issue a signal at the moment while the low slope suggests a lack of momentum on either side suggesting low volatility across the short term. 

The Bollinger Bands were expanding to facilitate the volatile movements but narrowed as the price stabilized at the 11.80 mark. Since then, the bands started to converge as the volatility died down in the struggle for dominance. At press time, the indicator’s bottom line provides support at $11.58 while the upper limit presents a resistance level at the $12.10 mark.

Technical analyses for AVAX/USDT

Overall, the 4-hour Avalanche price analysis issues a strong sell signal, with 16 of the 26 major technical indicators supporting the bears. On the other hand, only one of the indicators supports the bulls showing little to no bullish presence in recent hours. At the same time, nine indicators sit on the fence and support neither side of the market. 

The 24-hour Avalanche price analysis shares this sentiment and also issues a sell signal with 14 indicators suggesting a downward movement against only three of the indicators suggesting an upwards movement. The analysis shows bearish dominance across the mid-term charts while significant buying pressure exists for the asset across the same timeframe. Meanwhile, nine indicators remain neutral and do not issue any signals at press time

What to expect from Avalanche price analysis?

image 429
4-hour price chart by Tradingview

The Avalanche price analysis shows that strong bearish momentum enabled the bears to cause a price drop to the $11.80 mark. However, the bulls found support at the level that enabled them to stabilize the price action. Regardless, either side has failed to gather momentum to initiate a rally in either direction. 

Traders should expect AVAX to observe a downward breakdown as the price falls down to the $11.00 support level. The suggestion is supported by the mid-term technicals which are highly bearish suggesting strong downward movement. AVAX can be expected to drop to $11.00 mark before stabilizing at the level.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Bilal Ahmed

Bilal Ahmed

Bilal Ahmed is a blockchain enthusiast and an avid reader who loves writing about ramifications of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. He believes in doing due diligence with facts before transmitting.

Related News

Hot Stories

MoneyGram launches a Ripple-powered remittance platform in Brazil￼
21 December, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX to move down towards $11.00 as bears takeover
21 December, 2022
3 mins read
Warner Bros. and Nifty's Partner to Launch Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm Digital Collectible Experience
21 December, 2022
3 mins read
India Central Bank Governor's bold prediction on crypto's impact on the nation
21 December, 2022
3 mins read
ANKR protocol new recovery plan following $5M exploit
21 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Bankrupt Crypto lender Celsius to be acquired soon?
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
BlockFi urges court to approve user's withdrawals
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Terra Luna affiliate Kernel Lab's $92M frozen by court
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Central African Republic delays the launch of its cryptocurrency "Sango" until 2023
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Visa's plan to enable automatic bill payment through cryptocurrency wallets
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here