Gamified microtasks platform that enables members to shop online and earn crypto back StormX, has onboarded retail giants Walmart.

The inclusion of Walmart to its fold means that StormX users are able to earn crypto back when they shop from the retail giant. The blockchain-based reward platform before adding Walmart already works alongside Microsoft, Nike, Adidas, eBay, Target, and Dell among others.

StormX users are able to earn as much as 4 percent crypto back on purchases with some members enabled to earn as much as 14 percent crypto back on purchases made.

Storm X earn crypto back program

The blockchain firm based in South Korea launched its crypto-cashback program for shoppers in April after the success of honey browser.

With StormX access to Walmart customer base, it marks as the only earn crypto back reward platform allowed by the retail giant. Walmart has a customer base of over 260 million weekly with purchases of over 11,500 completed in over 27 countries and online.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the retail store has made revenue worth $524 billion so far this year as shoppers can now get some of their money back once they sign up with StormX.

Users of the platform can deposit their STMX tokens in the app for chances of earning higher crypto cash back rewards.

StormX CEO, Simon Yu, said that the retail giants are known for choice and value, and they are excited to provide more incentive for users to shop with them. He says further that being the only crypto cashback program for Walmart users, they are certain users would take advantage of their program to earn their favourite crypto while shopping.

StormX enhancing crypto adoption

Since the launch of the firm, they have contributed enormously towards crypto adoption.

Reportedly, for the digital assets to get adoption from the general public, acquiring crypto has to be made easier, likewise its use and safer to hold. StormX has been able to provide these features with its integration of non-custodial wallet, over 500 retail partners and ease to move token.

Before it on boarded Wallmart, StormX downloads has hit 2.5 million.