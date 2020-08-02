Global payment giants, Visa and Mastercard recently have been making giant strides to improve crypto adoption and payment process support.

Both payment giants have done this by activating new options for users across the world to make payment. Visa, alongside Mastercard, announced projects and partnerships to enable crypto last month; this announcement has driven crypto adoption to new heights.

Global firm endorsement, good for crypto adoption

With Visa and Mastercard crypto endorsement, two of the world’s largest traditional payment platforms, it adds another feather to crypto wings. Endorsement of crypto by both firms would improve perception people have for crypto, especially among patrons of traditional financial platforms as they would view crypto now in positive lights.

Master embarked on a journey of encouraging payment service providers alongside crypto exchange firms to register for its crypto card program. With the program, MasterCard has partnered with many firms in weeks, which is part of its Accelerate program.

Visa crypto perception

Last week, Cryptopolitan reported that Visa published a blog post stating that they are ready to deliver value to people, businesses, and economies regardless of the currency, form, or channel. In this regard, the firm talked about cryptos and highlighted the role of the digital asset in their projects.

Visa published that they are ready to help shape and support the role cryptocurrencies play in the future of money. The firm has been driving crypto adoption and providing crypto services through crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Fold among others.

Mastercard’s crypto payment push

On the other hand, Mastercard has been encouraging crypto payment service providers and crypto exchanges to sign up for its Accelerate platform.

This move primarily is to simplify its partnership process when it comes to crypto credit and debit card providers. The firm claims to be ready to help crypto firms as regards expansion and break into new markets.