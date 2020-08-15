On the 14th of August, the Litecoin price traded near the $56.5 level through most of the day until after 15:00 GMT, when LTC price turned bullish and broke towards the upside.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the day, LTC price stood shy of the $57.5 mark, after which it gradually came down towards the $56.5 level. The price line varied near the same price level until the afternoon where it briefly moved above the $57 mark. At 18:19 GMT, the cryptocurrency’s price rose to a day’s high of $57.96 US Dollars. At the time of writing, Litecoin traded at $57.75 US Dollars.

What’s next for Litecoin’s price?

The Trading View analyst Night Night highlighted a descending triangle that appears to be forming up on the 1-Day chart for the LTCUSD pair.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency had previously risen above a descending trendline on the 25th of July, after which the LTC price turned bullish and entered a descending triangle pattern on the 31st of July. The analysis showed that the cryptocurrency observed consolidation while trading in the descending triangle pattern and believed that it will observe a breakout towards the upside.

On the 15th of August, the cryptocurrency broke past the triangle pattern, and as per the idea, LTC price should now rise up to the $80 US Dollar range, after which it will look for a retracement of 20%.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.