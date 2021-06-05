TL: DR Breakdown

In recent months Dogecoin, the so-called meme coin, has been very popular on social media platforms. This publicity has made the value of the joke coin to spike.

Many celebrities have supported the meme coin on social media platforms. Recently hip-hop star meek mill said that he had purchased Dogecoins worth $50. The chief executive officer Elon Musk has also been on the front line in the campaign on the meme coin. The most influential billionaire in the crypto sphere has tweeted severally on Dogecoin. When he dismissed Bitcoin payment in his company, he tweeted asking people if they could agree to use Dogecoin to purchase the electric-powered vehicles.

The so-called meme coin has made many of its first investors millionaires. Recently, the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has disclosed to the public that investing in doge is one of the best decisions he made.

Vitalik Buterin Dogecoin holdings come as a surprise

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin disclosed to Lex Fridman that he had purchased dogecoins worth $25,000 in 2016 when the Dogecoin was not known by many as it is now. Vitalik Buterin Dogecoin holdings are certainly surprising.

However, during the interview, Vitalik Buterin said he was unsure about investing $25k in a small digital asset worth just a few cents. Last year things changed for the meme coin when Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk started putting out his views concerning Dogecoin making it popular. Vitalik said that the investment in Dogecoin is one of his best. He also said, he sold half of the Dogecoin he possessed and made $4.3m.

The co-founder of Ethereum also said that the sudden rise in dogecoin popularity was so significant that many people know about the meme coin but don’t know much about Ethereum.

Vitalik and the meme coin

After Vitalik Buterin Dogecoin investments went public, some Dogecoin developers sent some coins to Vitalik after they realized that the co-founder of the second-largest digital asset was also supportive. As a result, many of the dogecoin developers gave Vitalik half of the coins they possessed; however, Vitalik did not like it and burned some coins and donated others.