VeChain, a blockchain platform for business processes helps Shanghai’s Renji Tumour Centre fight tumours.

Blockchain technology plays a pivotal role in revolutionizing the health sector.

The blockchain platform is backing several companies to find the coronavirus cure.

VeChain, one of the main global blockchain platforms, helps the Renji Tumour Centre in Shanghai, in their battle against tumours.

On 20th October 2020 Jiaotong University Medical School and the associated Renji Hospital declared that the association is cooperating with the leading blockchain platform and DNV GL, a Norway-based international registrar and classification society. The alliance will initiate a centre for preventing and treating tumour diseases using DNG GL and VeChainThor blockchain. It is understood that the medical files of patients will be kept on the VeChainThor blockchain to safeguard them from unauthorized access.

The Shanghai Renji Hospital first cooperated with the dominant blockchain platform in May 2019 when it joined the Digital Carbon Ecosystem initiative that was invented by both VeChain and its Norwegian partner. The blockchain enthusiasts are currently backing several companies to find the coronavirus cure. As hospitals slowly progress towards digital healthcare, the tenability of VeChain’s Blockchain technology will progressively reveal its benefits. The prime blockchain business continues to support first-class universities all over the globe, namely Oxford Mathematical Institute, City University of Hong Kong, South China Normal University and several others.

A background on VeChain

Established in 2015, the leading platform is one of the first blockchain technology companies in the world, with branches situated in China, Europe, U.S, Singapore and Japan. The blockchain technology company’s ecosystem incorporates several businesses that encourage blockchain application.

Its programme provides approved stakeholders with a full view of data associated with a product. The blockchain platform aims to increase supply chain management and intends to manage payments between Internet of Things (IoT) devices.