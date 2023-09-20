U.S. and Philippines unite against crypto – Details

TL;DR Breakdown

In a strategic move to counter the rising tide of financial crimes in the crypto world, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has enlisted the support of the United States and the Asian Development Bank. Their combined mission? To hone their capabilities and tools to prevent fraud and scams, especially those rampant in the world of digital currency.

Building A Strong Defense Against Crypto Crimes

Last August, these three powerful entities came together, offering an International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Investigation and Enforcement Training workshop. The core purpose? To amplify the Philippines SEC’s efficiency in scrutinizing securities-related wrongdoings. These crimes range from insider trading, off-market fraud, and the burgeoning issue of crypto scams. It’s a clear signal that these organizations are dead serious about tackling crypto crime head-on.

Emilio Aquino, the chair of the Philippines SEC, was clear on the workshop’s objectives. In his view, it’s all about fortifying the SEC’s enforcement personnel, giving them the tools and knowledge to combat and investigate these growing crimes effectively.

The commitment of the Philippine SEC didn’t stop at the training. They went a step further by ratifying the IOSCO Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding on crypto crime. But that’s not all. The regulator is advocating for more robust enforcement laws aligned with IOSCO’s standards. This move solidifies the nation’s intention to tighten the noose around illicit activities involving digital assets.

Crypto’s Complex Landscape in the Philippines

While the collaborative efforts mark a commendable initiative, the Philippines SEC hasn’t been without its challenges. Their planned regulatory framework for crypto assets experienced delays. Originally set for a 2022 release, it was pushed to 2023, leaving stakeholders and investors in a state of anticipation.

Aquino, however, clarifies that the door for crypto isn’t entirely shut. It’s more about treading with caution and ensuring the public doesn’t get caught up in potential pitfalls. An outspoken critic of crypto’s risks, Aquino’s stance has always been about safeguarding the public interest.

The country’s central bank, together with its SEC, has often sounded alarm bells, warning its citizens about the perils of diving into foreign crypto exchanges. Their skepticism further came to light in May 2023 when the Philippine SEC labeled Gemini Derivatives as a security product operating outside the bounds of national law.

Balancing Economic Growth with Crypto Oversight

Yet, amidst the wariness, the Philippines holds a unique position in the crypto space. Known globally as one of the fastest-expanding economies, it boasts of an impressive number of its populace – over 11.6 million – as proud digital asset owners. This puts the nation at a notable 10th spot in global crypto adoption rankings.

While the challenges of regulating crypto are evident, so is the potential it brings to the Philippines’ economy. It’s a fine line the country needs to walk, balancing economic growth with robust oversight.

In the end, while the alliance between the U.S., Philippines, and the Asian Development Bank is a bold stride in the fight against crypto crimes, the bigger picture remains complex. The Philippines has the tough task of navigating the treacherous waters of crypto regulation while tapping into its undeniable economic potential. The coming months will be crucial in shaping the nation’s digital asset landscape.

