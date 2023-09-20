SEC promises to give crypto industry a much harder time

TL;DR Breakdown

Description The waves are tumultuous in the crypto sea as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rolls up its sleeves for an intensified crackdown. With David Hirsch, the robust Crypto Enforcement Chief of the SEC, leading the charge, cryptocurrency platforms and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are facing an unyielding regulator. The clear message? A rocky … Read more

The waves are tumultuous in the crypto sea as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rolls up its sleeves for an intensified crackdown.

With David Hirsch, the robust Crypto Enforcement Chief of the SEC, leading the charge, cryptocurrency platforms and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are facing an unyielding regulator. The clear message? A rocky road lies ahead for those daring to sidestep regulations.

Unyielding Stance Against Non-Compliant Platforms

Two of the crypto giants, Binance and Coinbase, are already feeling the heat, being at the forefront of the SEC’s criticisms. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Drawing attention to other firms involved in similar activities, Hirsch elucidates that no stone will be left unturned.

In his words, the SEC is set to be “active as intermediaries,” signaling that anyone – from brokers to dealers and clearing agencies – operating in the gray areas of regulation should brace for the storm.

It’s more than just about the big players. The SEC’s eyes are set on the entire industry, ensuring that all players, regardless of their size or influence, adhere to obligations, register appropriately, and provide complete, transparent disclosures.

DeFi – Not Immune to Scrutiny

The burgeoning world of DeFi, hailed by many as the future of finance, isn’t escaping the SEC’s radar either. While DeFi platforms often flaunt their decentralized nature to claim immunity from traditional regulations, Hirsch emphasizes that merely tagging a project with the “DeFi” label doesn’t render it invisible to the regulator’s eyes.

Investigations will continue, and the drive to ensure compliance in this space will be as fervent as in any other sector of the crypto universe. While the SEC’s ambitions are vast, its resources, unsurprisingly, are finite.

There’s a limit to the number of projects and platforms it can engage with simultaneously. But if there’s one takeaway from Hirsch’s declarations, it’s that the SEC is hell-bent on pushing its boundaries, utilizing every ounce of its funds and resources to ensure the crypto realm doesn’t become the Wild West of finance.

The relentless approach of the SEC serves as a potent reminder: the crypto industry’s maturation will inevitably come with growing pains. With regulators like the SEC stepping up their game, the onus is now on crypto platforms and DeFi projects to ensure they’re not just innovative but also compliant.

As the line between traditional finance and its decentralized counterpart blurs, regulatory oversight becomes both inevitable and essential. And if Hirsch’s words are any indication, it’s clear that the SEC isn’t here to play games – it’s here to reshape the crypto landscape, ensuring safety, transparency, and compliance at every turn.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.