While the world is curious to see a potential cure for the deadly coronavirus disease, scammers are taking advantage of flaunting fake COVID-19 Vaccine for cryptocurrencies. Most recently, a United States attorney was able to shut down multiple websites operated by a Louisville man.

The man promotes fake COVID-19 Vaccine using several websites

A report by Courier Journey on Monday informed that Russell Coleman, a US Attorney, has halted about six websites, which were allegedly used to advertize fake COVID-19 Vaccine in exchange for $100, which was demanded through Bitcoin (BTC) transfer. All the websites were registered and operated by one man from Louisville named Luke John Flint.

The attorney took Flint to court for allegedly advertising for fake COVID-19 Vaccine pre-order using those websites, namely coronavaccine.club; coronavaccine.center, coronatesting.site, coronavaccine.today, coronavaccine.shop, and coronatesting.center, following the court documents.

No coronavirus vaccine yet

No coronavirus vaccine has been publicly announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), nor did the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announce one. However, Flint registered multiple coronavirus-related domains with GoDaddy to promote fake COVID-19 Vaccine, according to the report.

Seeking to profit during a global pandemic by offering false hope is both foul and flat outputs vulnerable people at risk, Coleman said in a statement. We will pursue every available legal tool in our toolkit to swiftly put an end to such predatory conduct.

GoDaddy has been ordered to take necessary measures to stop people from accessing those red-flagged websites. Besides, Flint was never a certified medical expert, nor did he register with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help in researching or developing a potential cure to the coronavirus. Also, most of the information on the websites contained misleading statements.