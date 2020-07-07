Leading digital currency exchange, Binance has made another donation aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in the United Kingdom (UK). Today, the philanthropic unit of the largest crypto exchange donated about 27,000 KN95 COVID-19 face masks to the UK National Health Service (NHS).

Binance donates over $60,000 in COVID-19 face masks

As reported, the COVID-19 face masks donated by Binance are all going to the largest teaching hospital in London, Princess Royal University Hospital. The $61,611 (£50,000) KN95 COVID-19 face masks comes as a great help to the UK’s NHS, as the need for PPE is very critical in fighting the deadly virus.

The need for PPE has surged among several healthcare institutions since the outbreak of the coronavirus, and the UK reportedly failed to meet with the increasing demand. Sometime in January, the government was accused of not stockpiling personal protection equipment against the virus, which resulted in a shortage of this equipment for the healthcare workers.

The fight against coronavirus

The head of virology at Princess Royal University Hospital, Dr. Tarun Singhal, expressed excitement for the COVID-19 face masks. He commented:

We’d like to thank Binance for being a strong member of our community and contributing to the fight against COVID-19. We hope this contribution will inspire other technology firms in London to contribute to our community as well.

Binance Charity had engaged in providing support to medical institutions in the fight against the coronavirus. With donations in funds, and items like COVID-19 face masks, the exchange aims to help strained healthcare systems, and also to ensure the safety of workers, said Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance.

Meanwhile, the latest donation comes after the exchange recently disclosed its intention to launch a UK-specified crypto exchange, just like Binance.US.