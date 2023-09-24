U.S. aims to use Vietnam against China – Here is how

Description Challenging the mighty dragons of the East, the U.S. is engaging in a high-stakes game of geopolitical chess. The latest move? Forging a strategic partnership with Vietnam. Washington is actively discussing what could become the most significant arms deal with Vietnam in history, a country it once viewed through the lens of animosity. This move, … Read more

Challenging the mighty dragons of the East, the U.S. is engaging in a high-stakes game of geopolitical chess. The latest move? Forging a strategic partnership with Vietnam.

Washington is actively discussing what could become the most significant arms deal with Vietnam in history, a country it once viewed through the lens of animosity.

This move, if executed, would not only reshape the defense capabilities of the Southeast Asian nation but also rebalance the scales of power in the hotly contested South China Sea.

The Strategic Blueprint: A New Frontier for Vietnam-U.S. Relations

At the heart of these ongoing negotiations is the potential sale of a fleet of American F-16 fighter jets to Vietnam. The introduction of such formidable equipment would drastically amplify Vietnam’s defense capabilities.

This comes at a time when the tension between Vietnam and Beijing regarding the South China Sea is steadily climbing. But why would Vietnam want to tilt towards the U.S. when a significant chunk of their defense apparatus has traditionally been fueled by Russian-made arms?

The answer may lie in the U.S.’s strategy to offset the cost challenges that Vietnam faces. Washington’s diplomats and strategists are working overtime, brainstorming ways to make financing easier for Vietnam, a nation that may not readily afford the hefty price tag that American military hardware often carries.

China in the Crosshairs: The South China Sea Conundrum

China, Vietnam’s mammoth neighbor, is closely watching these developments. They are acutely aware that a well-armed Vietnam, backed by U.S. firepower, could challenge Beijing’s aspirations in the South China Sea.

Vietnam’s objective, as some analysts note, is to beef up its maritime defenses, but without provoking an aggressive countermove from China. A treacherous tightrope to walk on, indeed.

Washington, for its part, is no stranger to the art of geopolitical maneuvering. Redirecting funds previously allocated for the Middle East to bolster allies in the Indo-Pacific region, like Vietnam, could be a wise move.

It would serve the double purpose of reinforcing defenses against potential Chinese aggression and fostering stronger ties with nations previously seen as adversaries.

But here’s where it gets even more interesting. Just a few weeks back, Vietnam elevated its diplomatic relationship with Washington, placing the U.S. on par with China and Russia. This shift, coming decades after the wounds of the Vietnam War, is nothing short of revolutionary.

However, while Washington woos Hanoi, the cost remains a significant barrier. Vietnam, which invests around $2 billion annually in arms imports, predominantly leans on Russia for its defense needs.

The U.S., with its pricier defense equipment, has been less appealing in the past. Yet, it seems that the tides might be changing.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has disrupted Vietnam’s easy access to Russian arms and supplies. This presents a golden opportunity for the U.S. to step in, fill the void, and lead the charge.

We’re watching an intricate dance of diplomacy and strategy, where the U.S. seeks to bring Vietnam into its fold, offsetting China’s dominance. Yet, as with all international relations, the dynamics are fluid. Even as Washington and Hanoi draw closer, Vietnam is still in discussions with Moscow for a potential new arms deal.

It’s a complicated, multifaceted game, and only time will tell who will emerge as the winner. But one thing’s for sure: the U.S.’s endeavors in Southeast Asia have added another layer to the intricate web of global geopolitics.

