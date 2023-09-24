China-EU tug-of-war: EU sounds alarm on growing strains

TL;DR Breakdown

Description In the global arena of power plays and politics, the European Union has raised a clarion call against emerging stress points in its relationship with China. While the roots of this partnership are deeply entrenched in trade and commerce, concerns have bubbled up to the surface, warranting a more critical assessment of the diplomatic ties … Read more

In the global arena of power plays and politics, the European Union has raised a clarion call against emerging stress points in its relationship with China.

While the roots of this partnership are deeply entrenched in trade and commerce, concerns have bubbled up to the surface, warranting a more critical assessment of the diplomatic ties shared between these two titans.

Mounting Concerns Prompt A Re-evaluation

Valdis Dombrovskis, EU’s top trade figure, shed light on the mounting issues during his pivotal visit to Shanghai. The EU vice-president highlighted potential ramifications stemming from China’s controversial anti-espionage law and data flow restrictions.

In addition, with China being the EU’s second-largest trading ally, there’s no escaping the fact that the relationship dynamics need reexamination. While the intention is to preserve this relationship, certain uncomfortable aspects can no longer be swept under the rug.

The timing of Dombrovskis’ trip is crucial. A mere week prior, Brussels kicked off a probe into China’s subsidies for electric vehicles, spotlighting the growing tensions amid a staggering €396bn bilateral trade deficit.

However, Dombrovskis’ mission isn’t just to point fingers but to engage in meaningful “sector-by-sector discussions” to navigate this deficit.

A Business Environment Rife With Ambiguities

Foreign businesses operating in China haven’t shied away from voicing their frustrations. China’s enhanced focus on national security has culminated in a business environment that’s increasingly perceived as being politicized.

This perception isn’t helped by ambiguous new laws that seem to dent confidence more than instill it. As a ripple effect, foreign enterprises are now scrambling to minimize their risks associated with their China ventures, especially given the strained dynamics between China and the US.

During his discourse at the Bund Summit conference, Dombrovskis asserted the EU’s stance of staying connected with China.

However, he also emphasized the EU’s need to shield itself from potential exploitation due to its inherent openness. Broadening the horizons for foreign businesses in China’s markets is now seen as a necessity, not a luxury.

Highlighting the magnitude of the current trade imbalance, Jorge Toledo, the EU’s ambassador to China, termed the existing deficit as unparalleled in human history.

Concurrently, the European Chamber of Commerce presented a comprehensive list of over a thousand suggestions to the Chinese government, a testament to the challenges EU businesses face in the region.

China’s Economic Conundrums and The Global Implications

China’s current economic scenario is a mixed bag. The nation’s recovery from the impacts of prolonged zero-Covid measures seems to be in limbo. Despite being an export juggernaut, China’s internal demand isn’t keeping pace.

This skewed balance, Dombrovskis believes, contributes significantly to the trade deficit.

On the other end of the spectrum, China remains critical of Washington’s influence, especially after US-led sanctions have impacted key players like ASML of Holland, a major player in the high-end lithography machines sector.

Beijing’s viewpoint is straightforward: European countries should determine their trade terms with China without external influence.

The bottomline is as the EU uses the term “de-risking,” perhaps it’s a cue for a more balanced, mutually beneficial relationship with China. But as these discussions evolve, only time will reveal if the economic giants can truly iron out their differences or if this tug-of-war intensifies.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.