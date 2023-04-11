logo
Uniswap price analysis: UNI finds stability above $5.99 level as bullish momentum builds

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Uniswap price analysis shows a bullish trend
  • UNI/USD prices have sought support at $5.88
  • Resistance for UNI/USD is seen at $6.08

Uniswap price analysis shows an uptrend with higher lows and highs. Bulls are now trying to break the resistance of $6.08 while maintaining stability above the support levels of $5.88. If bulls can break above $6.08, Uniswap could likely see a further rally toward the next resistance at $6.10 and higher toward the psychological level of $6.15. On the other hand, if bears manage to break below $5.88, Uniswap could retest the support at $5.85 and then further to $5.83. Uniswap has been trading within a range of $5.97 and $5.99 for the past few days, which indicates that a breakout is imminent in either direction. Therefore, traders should watch for any signs of a breakout and prepare to enter or exit accordingly.

Uniswap price analysis 1-day chart: UNI trades at $5.99 after a bullish run

The 1-day price analysis is forming an ascending triangle pattern, which is a bullish continuation pattern. This indicates that the bullish momentum is growing and that the price will likely break out in an upward direction soon. The upper trend-line of this triangle pattern coincides with the current $6.08 resistance, which is the next target for the bulls.

image 208
UNI/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The RSI indicator is also pointing towards a bullish continuation, as it is trading at 48.39 and is trending upward. Therefore, all signs indicate that Uniswap will break above $308.90 soon and move higher. The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) histogram is rising steadily, suggesting that momentum is building for a possible breakout above $1.20. The 20 MA is also above the 50 MA, suggesting that the bulls have control of the market.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart: Latest development

In the 4-hour Uniswap price analysis, the UNI/USD pair formed a bullish Cup and Handle pattern, which signals a continuation of the uptrend. The UNI/USD pair is currently trading well above the key support line at the $5.88 mark. This indicates that bulls are building up their momentum and could possibly push the asset higher in upcoming sessions, and breaking below the $300 level could indicate a significant bearish trend.

image 207
UNI/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price is trading above the 20 MA and 50 MA, suggesting that bulls have control of the market. The relative strength index (RSI), an indicator, is also trending bullish and reaching overbought levels, suggesting that Uniswap has momentum for a continued upward trend. The MACD indicator is also in a bullish zone and is trending higher, indicating that bulls have the upper hand.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

Overall, Uniswap is showing signs of a bullish continuation, and traders should be looking for opportunities to buy the dips in UNI/USD. The UNI is well-positioned to continue its uptrend, with bulls looking to break the $6.08 resistance. If this happens, we could see a further increase in the price of Uniswap, with the potential of reaching higher highs. Traders should be watching for any signs of a bullish breakout above this resistance level and looking for buying opportunities on the dips.

