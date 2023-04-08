logo
Uniswap price analysis: UNI breaks over the $6.01 Level, following a bullish crossover

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Uniswap price analysis is bullish today
  • UNI/USD is facing resistance at $6.05
  • The digital asset is trading above $6.01 at the time of writing

Uniswap price analysis shows a bullish trend in the market. The bullish trend is currently dominating the market, and the price is trading above the $6.01 level, with a surge of over 0.54 percent in the past 24 hours. The buying pressure is expected to continue as the price is expected to reach a new high above $6.05 in the near future. The market has formed an ascending triangle pattern as the price is moving toward the upper trend line. The buying pressure is now rolling, and the pattern will remain until the upper trend line is breached. The price may also find strong support at the $6.00 level, which could serve as a pivot point for further upside movement. A break below this level could lead to a pullback in the price.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart: Latest development

The 4-hour chart for the Uniswap price analysis shows an increase in buying momentum after a bullish run that started a few hours ago. The UNI/USD is up 0.54% since the previous session and is trading around $6.01 at the time of writing. The market cap of the UNI token stands at $3.47 billion, and the 24-hour trading volume stands at $57 million, indicating that the market has plenty of liquidity with more buyers entering the market.

image 143
UNI/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 44.83, which indicates that the current trend is bullish and that there may be more upside potential in the near future. The MACD indicator is also showing a positive trend, with the histogram increasing above the centerline and the signal line heading higher. This indicates that a bullish trend is forming in the market, which could lead to further gains in price. The price of UNI is trading above the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA21) at $6.012, and it appears that the token is facing resistance at the EMA50 line and the $6.015 price level.

Uniswap price analysis 1-day chart: Bulls dominate UNI market after strong gains in recent hours 

Looking at the daily chart, Uniswap is trading near an important resistance level of $6.05. A successful break above this level could lead to further gains in the price. The UNI/USD pair could reach a new all-time high if it manages to break above the $6.05 mark. On the downside, the $5.95 level is acting as an important support level that could prevent a further decline in the price. If this support is broken, then the UNI/USD pair could decline to $5.96 or even lower.

image 142
UNI/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also continuing to show a bullish trend. The MACD line (blue) has crossed above the signal line (orange), indicating more upside in the price. The 20 EMA (exponential moving average) is also in a bullish alignment, indicating that the current trend could continue in the near future. The RSI is trending in the oversold zone and showing signs of a potential bounce.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, Uniswap’s price analysis seems to be in a bullish trend and is expected to reach new highs if it continues on its current trajectory. The token is trading above the important support levels and has seen major buying momentum over the last few days, which indicates that buyers are likely to remain in control of the market in the near term. For traders, it is important to keep an eye on the $6.05 resistance level for further insights into the price action.

Derrick Clinton

