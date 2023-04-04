Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD bullish strength as price Surges to $6.14

Uniswap price analysis confirms that cryptocurrency has been on an upward trend since the beginning of today. The price of Uniswap has increased by over 3.29% in the past 24 hours, with a high of $6.15 and a low of $5.86. Uniswap is currently trading at $6.14, up 3.29 percent in the past 24 hours. The bulls may attempt to raise the price above $6.15, while the bears may attempt to keep it below $5.86 in the near future. Therefore, traders should be cautious and pay close attention to the price action of Uniswap before making any further decisions. Uniswap market cap is $3.54 billion, with a 24-hour volume of $80 million. Uniswap is currently ranked 20th on CoinMarketCap’s list of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Uniswap price analysis 1-day chart: UNI/USD spikes to $6.14 after strong bullish movement

The 1-day Uniswap price analysis shows that the bulls are in control of the market and have been able to push the price higher despite some minor corrections. The UNI/USD pair is trading 3.29% higher than it was 24 hours ago and is showing signs of further bullish momentum in the near future. The price has increased over the last four hours, as indicated by the green candlesticks. Due to the fact that buyers presently dominate the market movements, the price has nearly hit the volatility indicator’s upper limit.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The relative strength index (RSI) indicates that Uniswap is in the neutral zone but is still showing signs of bullish momentum. The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) also show that the bulls are dominating the market and that the bears are struggling to take control. Moreover, The 20 EMA is currently at $6.304 and is trending higher and is above the 50 EMA, currently at $6.063, indicating an uptrend.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart: Latest development

The hourly Uniswap price chart also shows that the bulls maintained their momentum throughout the day and are currently in control of the market. However, if the upward momentum fades out, the digital asset will likely retrace to the support zone at $6.14. The bulls have already increased the value of the currency by 3.29 percent over today, which is a significant victory.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) have also crossed into bullish territory, indicating that the bulls are gaining strength. Investors should look for signs of a potential pullback before entering any new positions. Moreover, the relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 69.20 and is showing signs of a potential overbought condition. Traders should look for an RSI reading below 70 before entering any long positions in Uniswap. The 20 EMA is currently at $6.180 and is trending higher and indicating that the bulls are in control.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, Uniswap’s price analysis suggests that the bulls are in control of the market and may attempt to push the price higher in the near future. Indicators on the hourly and daily charts both indicate a positive trend, which might cause prices to rebound to the $6.14 level. The trading of the digital asset is at a turning point, and a breakout from either side of the range could determine the direction of the subsequent move. The bulls must exercise caution because a bearish move could render the bullish trend worthless. However, traders should remain cautious and look for signs of a potential pullback before entering new positions.