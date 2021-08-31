TL;DR Breakdown

Uniswap price analysis is bearish for today.

UNI/USD continued to decline overnight.

Closest support at $25.

Uniswap price analysis suggests bearishness on the 24-hour chart after the market retraced from the $28 region to today’s low of $26.17. Therefore, traders are advised to anticipate bearish momentum in the next 24 hours as the coin could hit the $25 price any time or retest the $23.5 support

The general digital currency market trades with mixed results. Bitcoin lost at least 1.24 percent while Ethereum gained 3.40 percent on the daily chart. Solana turned out to be the best performing altcoin on the 24-hour chart after rising by 15 percent to the $117 price mark.

Uniswap price movement in the last 24 hours: Uniswap continued to decline

According to our 24-hour candlesticks on the Uniswap price analysis, UNI/USD traded within a tight daily range of low volatility between $26.17 – $27.17.Total daily trading volume for the exchange swapping token went up by 92 percent to a sum of $475 million. On the other hand, the Uniswap market capitalization rose by 1.98 percent to a sum of $16.2 billion.

UNI/USD 4-hour chart: UNI moves to retest the $25 support?

On the 4-hour candlesticks Uniswap price analysis chart, we can see the UNI/USD pair declining over the last 24 hours as bears target the $25.90 price next.

UNI/USD price action witnessed increased bullish momentum in the last month. However, after the token managed to successfully hit a fresh higher high at $31, the bulls became exhausted and started a sharp decline on August 17th.

The token found support near the $25, at which point the coin attempted to consolidate for further highs on the weekly chart. Meanwhile, the coin failed to reach a new higher high and retraced below $30.

Generally, we are expecting Uniswap to keep moving lower in the upcoming sessions where the coin might test support at $25 once again. From where the bulls can easily go back to the drawing and restructure a strong ascension to the $29 resistance.

Uniswap Price Analysis: Conclusion

Today’s Uniswap price analysis remains bearish as the market is still tracing a decline to the $25 zone. Therefore, we expect UNI/USD to drop further and retest the $25 support again over the next 24 hours.

