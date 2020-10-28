UnaWork launches AI and blockchain platform for remote workers.

UnaWork is among the series of platforms for work management.

More platforms to follow in the series over time.

Owing to the global pandemic, one of the most increasingly adapted trends of 2020 has been organizations switch to remote working options for all kinds of business purposes, making remotely operated businesses the official workspace of the future. UnaWork is the latest of a series of expected launches in enhancing workflow within virtual management using AI and blockchain platforms.

The launched prototype includes state of the art technology embedded with concepts of artificial intelligence, enhanced navigation, and smart business concepts that facilitate organizational workers and individuals to work in a remote space through integrated instruments, in turn offering a superior digital experience.

UnaWork, AI, quantam and blockchain platform

Incorporating the advanced corporal needs of the hour like AI (artificial intelligence), data encryption, and visualization, UnaHub is the base network that merges AI, quantum applications, and blockchain technology offering new dimensions in digital team management and aligning supply chain partners.

Unawork puts forward a holistic work approach within virtual realms that seamlessly integrates various business structure components like meetings, interviews, data analysis, management, and strategic phases into a perfectly interlinked amalgamate. The blockchain touch ensures reliability of confidential data while the AI side of the technology boosts decision-making, diminishing human arbitration.

Although a novel concept, Unawork offers a unique edge to the existing technology adding enhanced features absent in the current work environment. In the beta testing phase, there is bound to go through rigorous testing and standardization processes before the blockchain platform’s official launch – set to be at the end of next year.

Blockchain platforms are now leading the world into a new era of digital innovation. The US-based company has opened the prototype to business associates and investors to first-hand experience the model’s distinct features and gain an insight into its technology. More information is available on the company’s official website as well as the contact information of Brooke hart, to know more about the product.