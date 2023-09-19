UK House of Lords nears final approval for bill targeting illicit crypto usage

TL;DR Breakdown

The bill is now on the cusp of receiving final approval in the UK Parliament.

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill has reached the final stages of approval in the House of Lords.

Description The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, aimed at bolstering the UK’s ability to combat illicit cryptocurrency activities, has reached the final stages of approval in the House of Lords. This significant legislative effort, initially introduced in September 2022, seeks to address cryptocurrency-related financial crimes and enhance corporate transparency. The House of Lords recently agreed … Read more

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, aimed at bolstering the UK’s ability to combat illicit cryptocurrency activities, has reached the final stages of approval in the House of Lords. This significant legislative effort, initially introduced in September 2022, seeks to address cryptocurrency-related financial crimes and enhance corporate transparency.

The House of Lords recently agreed on specific amendments to clarify the bill’s focus on monetary proceeds from fraud and other financial offenses. As the bill advances toward final approval, it signifies a pivotal moment in the UK’s approach to regulating cryptocurrency in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

During the bill’s review in the House of Lords, crucial amendments were proposed and accepted to ensure its effectiveness in targeting illicit cryptocurrency usage. The primary emphasis has been on identifying and addressing monetary gains derived from fraud and other financial crimes associated with cryptocurrencies. This move comes in response to the increasing use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities, including money laundering, ransomware attacks, and tax evasion.

Corporate transparency and overseas business registrations

Apart from its focus on cryptocurrency, the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill also aims to enhance corporate transparency and tighten regulations related to overseas business registrations. This aspect of the bill seeks to create a more robust and accountable business environment in the UK by increasing transparency around corporate ownership and operations.

The bill is now on the cusp of receiving final approval in the UK Parliament. In this stage, Parliament will make the critical decision to either accept the proposed amendments from the House of Lords or recommend further changes to refine the legislation. Once Parliament reaches a consensus, the bill will undergo the final step in becoming law: receiving royal assent. This formal process, in which a monarch formally approves an act of the legislature, will cement the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill as a legally binding measure.

UK FCA’s role in crypto regulation

Addressing the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency regulation, Sarah Pritchard, Executive Director of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), spoke at London’s City Week conference. Pritchard underscored the need for collaborative efforts to shape regulations that benefit markets, consumers, and crypto firms. She emphasized that the FCA’s primary responsibility lies in ensuring that crypto firms operating in the UK comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) legislation.

Pritchard’s comments highlight the regulatory challenges posed by the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry. As digital assets transition from being a niche market to mainstream financial instruments, the need for clear and robust regulatory frameworks becomes increasingly apparent.

As cryptocurrency usage continues to expand worldwide, governments are taking proactive measures to combat potential misuse and ensure financial stability. The UK’s Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill represents a notable effort to address these concerns, with a particular focus on illicit cryptocurrency activities.