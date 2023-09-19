Investor’s Goldmine: Analyzing VC Spectra’s (SPCT) 32% Potential vs. Maker (MKR) & Arbitrum (ARB)

Description Maker’s (MKR) proposal for protocol improvements and integration with Solana’s NewChain generates confidence, while Arbitrum’s (ARB) partnership with Blockgames has faced price declines. Amidst these developments, VC Spectra (SPCT) offers a transparent and profitable investment opportunity, with a potential surge of 142.42% during its public presale. What is VC Spectra’s (SPCT) potential compared to these … Read more

Maker’s (MKR) proposal for protocol improvements and integration with Solana’s NewChain generates confidence, while Arbitrum’s (ARB) partnership with Blockgames has faced price declines. Amidst these developments, VC Spectra (SPCT) offers a transparent and profitable investment opportunity, with a potential surge of 142.42% during its public presale.

What is VC Spectra’s (SPCT) potential compared to these top crypto coins? Let’s find out!

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

Maker’s (MKR) Proposal Boosts Investor’s Confidence

On September 1, 2023, Rune Christensen, one of the co-founders of Maker (MKR), proposed to revamp the Maker protocol by implementing a new blockchain called NewChain. This new Maker (MKR) blockchain, a Solana fork, aims to address potential issues arising from technical failures or governance attacks.

Following the announcement, Maker experienced a modest 3.42% increase in value, from $1,140 to $1,179. However, due to general market volatility, the momentum of the MKR price subsided. Between September 2 and 12, Maker (MKR) reversed its course and trended downwards, declining by 5.00% from $1,179 to $1,120.

In a surprising twist of events, the rally in Bitcoin prices on September 13 positively impacted the prices of top altcoins, including Maker (MKR). Between September 13 and 15, the MKR price gradually rose from $1,120 to $1,214, representing an 8.39% increase in Maker’s (MKR) value.

With the migration to Solana and the introduction of NewChain expected in Q4, many industry experts project that the MKR price could reach as high as $1,400 before 2023 ends.

Arbitrum (ARB) Price Declines Amid Blockgames Integration

On September 7, 2023, Blockgames made an exciting announcement regarding its integration with Arbitrum (ARB). This strategic move aims to reshape the landscape of mobile gaming, providing players with enhanced experiences while facilitating user acquisition for games utilizing the Arbitrum (ARB) network.

Following this announcement, the Arbitrum price (ARB) experienced a 2.22% surge, rising from $0.90 to $0.92. However, the upward momentum was short-lived as market volatility persisted. Between September 8 and 15, the Arbitrum price (ARB) gradually declined from $0.92 to $0.79, resulting in a 14.13% drop in Arbitrum’s (ARB) value.

According to current predictions, the Arbitrum price (ARB) is expected to decline further, reaching $0.75 by September 20, marking a projected decrease of 5.06%. Experts anticipate a continued decline in Arbitrum’s (ARB) value if the market conditions remain bearish.

VC Spectra (SPCT): Transparent And Profitable Investing

Investors often encounter numerous challenges while navigating the blockchain and technology industry. One of the significant obstacles they face is the need for more transparency and standardization, making it difficult to assess the value of potential investments accurately.

To address these challenges, VC Spectra (SPCT) has emerged as a decentralized asset management protocol and trading platform. This innovative solution aims to provide investors with a secure, transparent, and profitable investment experience. The VC Spectra (SPCT) team comprises experienced venture capitalists and technologists who diligently evaluate projects to identify high-quality investment opportunities.

Moreover, VC Spectra (SPCT) functions as a decentralized hedge fund, offering various benefits to its users. During the public presale, investors are rewarded with quarterly dividends, and buybacks are conducted using investment profits. Additionally, investors gain access to new ICOs in the seed/private sale stage and are granted voting rights.

VC Spectra (SPCT) has entered Stage 3 of its public presale, where the tokens are priced at $0.033 with a 50% bonus on any deposits made. By purchasing the VC Spectra (SPCT) tokens at this stage, investors stand to benefit from a projected surge of 142.42% when SPCT reaches $0.080 by the end of the presale.

Learn more about VC Spectra (SPCT) and its presale:

Buy Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund