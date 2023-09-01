UBS’s Credit Suisse rescue: The insane deal that broke records

Description If you had told me a few months ago that UBS would pull off one of the most audacious deals in banking history, I might have laughed. But here we are. When UBS, Europe’s now second-most valuable bank, decided to swoop in and save the drowning Credit Suisse, many eyebrows shot up in surprise. Today, … Read more

If you had told me a few months ago that UBS would pull off one of the most audacious deals in banking history, I might have laughed. But here we are.

When UBS, Europe’s now second-most valuable bank, decided to swoop in and save the drowning Credit Suisse, many eyebrows shot up in surprise. Today, that daring move has made banking aficionados like me do a double take.

Unpacking the Record-Setting Profits

Let’s lay down the staggering numbers. UBS announced a jaw-dropping $29 billion gain from this state-sponsored takeover. That’s not just any profit; it’s a record-breaking quarterly profit for any bank on this side of the Atlantic.

While UBS executives celebrate in their lavish boardrooms, one must wonder what was going through their minds when they opted to salvage a scandal-stricken Credit Suisse. Especially when initial hesitations were more than evident.

But as the saying goes, with great risk often comes great reward. This gamble has propelled UBS to a market value that has effortlessly surpassed BNP Paribas and even the American heavyweight, Citigroup.

Sergio Ermotti, the man helming UBS, couldn’t hide his excitement, hinting that the Credit Suisse acquisition would turbocharge their future plans.

Merging Giants and Navigating the Turbulence

After the merger ink dried, UBS’s chair, Colm Kelleher, and Ermotti had to grapple with the political fallout of their combined bank’s massive $1.7 trillion assets. To put that number into perspective, it overshadows the entire GDP of Switzerland!

Their solution was genius in its audacity: an early exit from taxpayer-funded government support facilities. While this bold step has certainly diluted some political objections, the integration road ahead remains fraught with challenges.

Integrating teams, ensuring client loyalty, and streamlining Credit Suisse’s litigation troubles will be a herculean task. As Andreas Venditti from Vontobel pointed out, it’s not just about crunching numbers but also about managing human capital and sentiments.

However, the decision to merge hasn’t been met with unanimous applause. The Swiss political arena, gearing up for the general elections, has been buzzing with discontent.

The Social Democratic Party’s co-president, Cédric Wermuth, minced no words in declaring the takeover as the “deal of the century”, a deal that, in his view, came at the expense of the Swiss populace.

The Balancing Act of Integration

The acquisition is also ringing in some hard truths for the employees. UBS announced 3,000 redundancies in Switzerland, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The speculation is rife about deeper cuts in the merged behemoth’s 100,000-strong workforce. Absorbing Credit Suisse is projected to be a three-year marathon, surprisingly shorter than UBS’s initial estimate.

While there were concerns that the deal might derail UBS’s global aspirations, particularly in the thriving markets of Asia-Pacific and the US, the recent strategies seem to counteract these fears.

The bank’s targeted approach in assimilating Credit Suisse’s asset management and investment banking divisions underscores their ambitions. It’s not all sunshine and roses, though.

As Ermotti and the newly minted CFO Todd Tuckner set their sights on reviving a paused share buyback program, analysts are watching closely. Citi analyst Andrew Coombs optimistically speculates buybacks could see the light of day in the coming year.

Still, prospective shareholders need more than just impressive numbers. They need assurance that UBS can maneuver the intricate dance of merging two banking giants without tripping on the many operational and cultural wires that lie ahead.

As Jérôme Legras aptly puts it, the entire scenario is still incredibly messy.

In conclusion, only time will reveal if UBS’s audacious Credit Suisse rescue will go down in history as a masterstroke or a miscalculation. But for now, it’s clear that in the world of high-stakes banking, UBS isn’t afraid to roll the dice.

