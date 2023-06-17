UBS CEO is confident about his company’s future

TL;DR Breakdown

The Swiss banking industry is on the precipice of a significant transformation as UBS, one of the country’s banking giants, seals its historical acquisition of former competitor, Credit Suisse.

In the wake of the deal, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti took it upon himself to bolster confidence in his organization and reassure Swiss stakeholders of its promising future.

UBS: A shining beacon of prosperity

Ermotti, who reassumed his role as CEO in a surprising shift following the government-facilitated rescue of Credit Suisse, conveyed optimism about UBS’s potential in an opinion piece for Tages-Anzeiger, a Swiss publication.

According to him, not only are the prospects for UBS brighter than ever, but the future of the Swiss financial center and its integral part in the Swiss economy are also set for success.

In his piece, Ermotti touched on the concerns raised about the magnitude of the unified bank. While acknowledging that UBS is indeed a substantial entity, he emphasized that the company’s business model, besides being an engine of Swiss wealth creation, is robust enough to handle this scale.

Path forward after merging

The conclusion of the monumental deal occurred earlier this week, birthing a new banking titan with an impressive $1.6 trillion combined balance sheet and a workforce of 120,000. However, clarity regarding the integration process of the two banks remains to be provided.

In his address, Ermotti highlighted the necessity of diligent planning for the future of Credit Suisse’s Swiss business, indicating that the process was underway. Nevertheless, the lack of specifics regarding the operational fusion has led to a sense of anticipation in the market.

While the road to consolidation of two of Switzerland’s largest banks may be fraught with challenges, Ermotti’s confidence suggests a belief in the shared strengths of UBS and Credit Suisse.

This confidence, he hopes, will filter down to the employees, shareholders, and the larger Swiss community who wait with bated breath to witness the fruits of this unprecedented merger.

