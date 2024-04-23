Loading...

U.S Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Seeks to Put National Budget on the Blockchain

2 mins read
National Budget

Contents
1. What Has Been Said?
2. What Does This Mean for The US?
3. National Budget and Beyond: The Blockchain Agenda
4. Reception on Social Media
TL;DR

  • Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr has preached the benefits of putting the U.S. budget on the blockchain.
  • The move would encourage transparency and accountability in budgeting activities.
  • Robert F. Kennedy has long stated the need for the U.S. government to embrace blockchain technology for economic benefit.

Presidential hopeful under the candidacy of the Democratic Party, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has drawn attention to the blockchain’s immutability and highlighted its potential use in state affairs.

This comes after his May stance defending the right to operate blockchain nodes from home and self-custody innovative industry-neutral energy regulation.

What Has Been Said?

With preparations for the U.S. Presidential Elections ramping up, Robert F. Kennedy has stated his intention to put the entire U.S. national budget on the blockchain. 

He proposed the idea at a Michigan rally, stating that the development would let every American look at “every budget item anytime they want, 24 hours a day. According to him,” if somebody is spending $16,000 for a toilet seat, everybody’s gonna know about it.”

What Does This Mean for The US?

Adopting this practice would indicate a big step from traditional budgetary practices. It would mean that the state was ready to use blockchain technology to make the national budget publicly available. 

If implemented, this move would help promote accountability in state matters and engage ordinary American citizens.

National Budget and Beyond: The Blockchain Agenda

national budget

As early as 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed plans to not tax Bitcoin-to-dollar conversions under capital gains. This was part of his overall proposal to start backing the dollar with assets like crypto and gold.

He’d earlier stated that “Backing dollars and U.S. debt obligations with hard assets could help restore strength back to the dollar, rein in inflation and usher in a new era of American financial stability, peace and prosperity.”

Robert F. Kennedy admitted, though, that the start of the process would be slow. He also stated that “very, very small, perhaps 1% of issued T-bills” would be backed by these assets.

Reception on Social Media

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s statements regarding the national budget were met with mixed opinions on social media. Some users praised the idea as brilliant and as a way to fight corruption.

On the other hand, some have criticized the plan, claiming that the presidential candidate was only focused on advocating for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Garla Reddy

Shiva Shankar brings over seven years of expertise in blockchain and Web3 technologies within the cryptocurrency sphere. In addition to his tech endeavors, Shiva is an avid reader, nature enthusiast, and amateur photographer, enriching his creative and analytical skills through diverse pursuits.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan