Facing global conflicts persistently and technological developments simultaneously, the U.S. defense sector faces a critical crossroads in its future direction. The deployment of AI as a disrupting factor in modern warfare will introduce new opportunities and dangers that need to be quickly addressed.

Last week, at a panel discussion on AI by the Pentagon, the diverse spectrum of stakeholders brought in their views concerning the pervasive use of AI in the military. Some advocated for its rapid immersion, whereas others argued in favor of a careful designation and responsible initiation because they considered the significance of understanding and preparation before its deployment. The consensus emerged, though AI technologies can be used for good; at the same time, caution is needed for a balance between more creativity and less caution.

Lessons from the battlefield

The Ukrainian invasion has caused the realization of the potency of the present warfare way and the requirements of flexibility. However, the actual underlining of the battlefield for a message of damaged warfare that was prompted by the usage of new methods of war begins on the first step.

Small drones, such as those that have been employed both by Ukraine and insurgents already have demonstrated that methods that have been outdated long ago are no longer valid. These indications stress the role of speed in military operations, along with adaptability to the surroundings in order to overcome the traditional doctrines and concepts.

Navigating technological dependencies

The US Army, with the aim of satellite technology and conventional assets, overcomes many of the challenges in the current era, which is full of higher cyber threats and EM surveillance. The main motivation for dedication to innovative solutions and resilience strategies to neutralize the acts of various attacks on key infrastructures is the general concern about the global infrastructure’s vulnerability.

The recent incident of Chinese cyberweapons breaching U.S. aid is a wake-up call that existing cyber defenses are inadequate, and we need to rethink our strategic directives. In addition to the previous discussion on the effectivenses of carriers in light of the next-generation threats, there are yet calls for innovative solutions.

General Randy George, Army Chief of Staff, emphasizes learning from happenings such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to identify and address the gaps in strategies and future operations. AI, innovative strategies, and new threats, however, are characterized by the growing change of paradigm in the defense doctrine and the tendency to a different way of equipment acquisition.

This generally means that unusualness as such poses a suspicion to newer trends than it leads to old cultures and existing manners of living. However, the decision to abandon the usual type of thinking and operation will be mandated by the fact that the new world needs to be dealt with using the rules of the game that were available before.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Post.