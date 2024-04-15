Foundership Global Accelerator Partners with XDC Network to Boost Web3 Startup Innovation.

Singapore, Singapore, April 15th, 2024, Chainwire

Foundership Global Accelerator, a most active Web3 & Emerging-Tech Community with 10,000+ Founders, Leaders & Believers has announced its partnership with XDC Network, an enterprise-ready Layer 1 blockchain [XDC] for RWA, DePIN, Tokenization, Global Trade Finance and AI.

The collaboration introduces the XDC 0xCamp Token Launch Program, designed to accelerate the development of early-stage Web3 startups by providing them with essential resources, mentorship, and investment opportunities. This partnership will see the Token Launch program on XDC network that aims at accelerating early-stage companies from around the globe to build on XDC Network.

Fostering Innovation In Web3 Startups

The program was announced on April 15th, 2024 and plans to back start-ups leading transformative innovations in blockchain technology, decentralized applications and digital asset ecosystems. It will launch in June 2024 where participating start-ups will secure investments up to US $100,000 at the end of twelve weeks.

The XDC-0xCamp – Token Launch Program is an execution driven program for promising web3 startups with great ideas and launching a token soon.

“Our partnership with Foundership represents a pivotal step towards fostering innovation within the Web3 ecosystem,” said Atul Khekade, Co-Founder, XDC Network. “By combining our scalable and secure L1 blockchain platform with Foundership’s accelerator expertise, we’re poised to support startups in developing transformative solutions for a decentralized future.”

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with XDC network. This is a great example of how networks can provide capital and support to promising startups that build on their network and launch tokens to support the Web3 startups growth in a specific timeframe!” said Bimlesh Gundurao – CoFounder, Foundership.

Applications for the XDC 0xCamp – Token Launch Program are now open. The initiative welcomes startups that are pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology, decentralized applications, and digital asset ecosystems.

About XDC Network

XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.0001), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases, including Global Trade Finance, payment, Decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient.

Find more information about XDC Network by visiting the website XinFin.org, XDC.org and follow XDC Network on our social medias: Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Facebook | Forum

About Foundership

Foundership is a global web3 & emerging-tech accelerator, empowering ventures with a unique blend of Coaching, Capital, and Community. Our specialized programs, namely 0xCamp for early-stage and LaunchCamp for growth-stage startups, serve as catalysts for leveraging the vast potential of the Foundership ecosystem to facilitate token launches and foster scalable growth.

With a typical duration of three months, our cohort programs are deeply ingrained with contextual coaching and outcome-oriented approaches. We co-invest up to US $100,000 alongside our esteemed partners in top Web3 startups poised for token launches.

Moreover, our exemplary track record of over 40 alumni startups valued at over $200 million, spanning across five cohorts and nine countries is a testament of our program’s strength.

Foundership’s vast network of 10,000+ community members, 70+ coaches, 50+ Capital partners, and 80+ ecosystem partners ensure that startups are supported across the value chain. This network fosters robust interactions and mutual support, creating a vibrant ecosystem for startups worldwide.

Find more information users can visit Foundership’s website and follow them on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Telegram

Pranav Agarwal

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.