Crypto wallet platform Trust Wallet has issued a warning to users of Apple devices to disable iMessage. The alert comes after the platform claimed that it got credible intel about a zero-day exploit that hackers could use to hack into users’ devices. The wallet provider posted the warning on its official X account, citing ‘credible intel.’

Trust Wallet issues zero-day exploit warning

According to its post on X, Trust Wallet mentioned that it came across the information on the Dark Web. The platform noted that hackers could use the zero-day exploit to access and take over people’s devices.

1/2: ⚠️ Alert for iOS users: We have credible intel regarding a high-risk zero-day exploit targeting iMessage on the Dark Web.



This can infiltrate your iPhone without clicking any link. High-value targets are likely. Each use raises detection risk. #CyberSecurity — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) April 15, 2024

It stated that this development could spell doom for users with high-value and sensitive information and other valuables. A zero-day exploit is a kind of cyberattack vector that leverages an unknown security vulnerability in a computer software or firmware.

The wallet platform also mentioned that users with wallet accounts on their phones stand a high risk as long as their iMessage is switched on. Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen shared a screenshot on X, where she showed a file appearing to be a potential zero-day exploit selling for $2 million.

Reactions and skepticism from industry experts

Despite the serious nature of the alert, the issue was met with skepticism from several members of the X community and some popular industry pundits. Pseudonymous blockchain researcher Beau gave an unsatisfactory response to Chen’s post. “If this is your ‘credible intel’ it’s embarrassing. You don’t have evidence of an iOS exploit you have a screenshot of a guy claiming to have an exploit,” Beau said. Furthermore, he stressed that the alert could cause harm as a result of panic.

This alert is coming after Apple rolled out two updates to fix iOS zero-day vulnerabilities that were exploited on iPhones in March. According to security firm Kaspersky, hackers have previously used Apple’s iMessage as an attack vector in the past. Also, a report by cybersecurity firm Halborn in March revealed that about 280 blockchains stand the risk of zero-day exploit which could lead to a loss of about $25 billion worth of digital assets.