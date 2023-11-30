U.S. Treasury pushes for expanded sanctions on crypto companies

TLDR The U.S. Treasury is developing new sanctions tools to target illicit activities in the cryptocurrency sector.

This initiative, highlighted by actions against Binance and Sinbad, aims to prevent crypto use in terrorism and money laundering.

The Treasury seeks to update regulations and tax rules to better address the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

The United States Treasury Department, under the guidance of Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo, is intensifying its focus on the cryptocurrency sector by exploring new sanctions tools.

This move aims to curtail illicit activities within the digital asset ecosystem and is part of a broader strategy to adapt to the evolving challenges posed by the use of cryptocurrencies in unlawful operations.

Strengthening Sanctions to Combat Crypto Crimes

The U.S. Treasury’s initiative reflects a growing concern about the use of cryptocurrencies in criminal activities such as child sexual abuse, illegal narcotics trafficking, and terrorism. Adeyemo highlighted the need for more robust sanctions, including measures that could completely isolate entities from the U.S. financial system.

This approach is intended to prevent groups like Hamas, Al Qaeda, and ISIS from exploiting digital assets for malicious purposes. The deputy treasury secretary’s remarks come in the wake of a recent settlement with the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, where the platform was implicated in facilitating over 100,000 transactions linked to various criminal activities.

Adeyemo emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and financial sector companies in sharing information crucial for combating money laundering, fraud, and the financing of terrorism.

He also indicated that stablecoin providers operating outside the U.S. might come under closer scrutiny as the Treasury works to close existing regulatory gaps.

Aligning Authorities with Evolving Digital Asset Ecosystem

The push for expanded sanctions is part of a broader effort by the U.S. government to update its illicit finance authorities to better address the challenges posed by digital assets.

Adeyemo stressed the inadequacy of relying on outdated statutory definitions to tackle current illicit finance risks, especially those emerging in 2023.

This need for modernization is evident in the Treasury’s actions, including the recent sanctions imposed on the crypto mixer Sinbad for allegedly facilitating funds laundered by the North Korea-based Lazarus Group.

In addition to sanctioning mechanisms, the Treasury is also focusing on tax reporting and payment difficulties associated with crypto transactions.

In August, the Treasury released a draft of rules aimed at addressing these challenges, with new reporting requirements for brokers expected to be implemented by 2026. However, these proposals have faced criticism for their impracticality and the burdens they place on brokers.

The Treasury’s actions signal a significant shift in the U.S. government’s approach to regulating the crypto industry. By expanding sanctions and updating regulatory frameworks, the Treasury aims to curb the misuse of digital assets while navigating the complexities of this rapidly evolving sector.

This development underscores the need for crypto companies to stay abreast of regulatory changes and adapt their operations accordingly to ensure compliance with U.S. laws and regulations. As the digital asset ecosystem continues to grow, the role of government oversight becomes increasingly crucial in maintaining the integrity and security of the financial system.