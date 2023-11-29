U.S. banks in limbo with their quest for liquidity

TLDR U.S. banks are maintaining stable reserve levels in 2023 despite the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening, raising questions about their liquidity strategies.

Banks are incurring losses by offering high-yield cash products to retain reserves, driven by unrealized losses on bond portfolios and changes in regulatory guidance.

The behavior of money-market funds and the need for banks to hoard liquidity suggest potential adjustments in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reduction plans.

The U.S. banking landscape is currently navigating a complex financial terrain, marked by a quest for liquidity amidst the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening (QT) measures. Contrary to the anticipated reduction in bank reserves due to the Fed’s QT, 2023 has seen a surprisingly stable level of reserves.

This stability, initially perceived as a buffer for the Federal Reserve to continue balance sheet reduction, has raised questions about why United States’ banks are clinging to reserves while the Fed steadily diminishes its bond holdings.

The Liquidity Conundrum and Rising Costs for Banks

In the current economic climate, it’s costly for banks to hoard cash. Bank of America’s rates strategist, Mark Cabana, emphasizes this point, noting the growing trend of banks vying for liquidity.

To compete with money-market funds, U.S. banks are offering high-yield cash products, such as certificates of deposit with rates as high as 5.6%, surpassing the 5.4% they can earn from the Fed. This scenario paints a perplexing picture: banks are incurring losses to maintain their reserve levels.

So, why are banks opting for this seemingly counterintuitive approach? A significant factor is the over half-a-trillion dollars in unrealized losses on bond portfolios that banks are grappling with. Bank of America, for example, reported $131 billion in paper losses on its held-to-maturity securities in the third quarter.

Additionally, recent regulatory guidance and the fallout from regional bank failures earlier in the year have prompted banks to increase their cash buffers and rely less on traditional funding sources like the Federal Home Loan Banks.

The Role of Money-Market Funds and the Future of Quantitative Tightening

The scenario further unfolds with the evolving behavior of money-market funds. These funds have been lengthening the weighted average maturity (WAM) of their investments, likely driven by the belief that the Fed’s rate hikes are nearing an end.

This shift away from the Fed’s reverse repo facility (RRP) is indicative of a broader change in the financial landscape. But the persistence of banks in hoarding liquidity could signal a need for the Fed to reconsider the timeline of its balance sheet reduction.

Cabana suggests monitoring the volumes of the overnight RRP facility; a decline to zero could be a harbinger for the end of QT. The banking sector’s reluctance to let go of cash, despite the financial penalties, speaks volumes about their caution in this uncertain economic environment.

The quest for liquidity among U.S. banks is a multifaceted issue, intertwined with regulatory changes, market dynamics, and the Fed’s monetary policy. As banks continue to prioritize liquidity, even at the cost of profitability, the financial landscape in the U.S. remains in a state of flux.

This careful balancing act between maintaining liquidity buffers and managing costs is a delicate dance for banks, as they navigate through the complexities of an evolving economic scenario.

The outcome of this liquidity quest could have significant implications for the broader U.S. financial system and the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions moving forward.