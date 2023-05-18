Top crypto tweets of the day – May 18th

Contents hide
Meme coins received cease and desist letters on-chain
Ripple acquires Metaco for crypto custody service
Metaverse tokens are on the rise this week amid rumours about Apple’s new AR/VR headset
Pakistan to ban crypto and says the country will never legalize it
This staker got their ETH off FTX *just* before it went down
Tether plans to buy Bitcoin regularly
Ledger has always had access to extract recovery phrases
10k BTC moved to Coinbase
State of $XRP Ledger (XRPL)
Coinbase is launching its subscription service, Coinbase One
BlackRock Fund withdraws 1.27T $PEPE ($1.98M) from Binance
Australian Westpac Bank has banned customers from trading with Binance
FTX sues Sam Bankman-Fried
