Binance Australia suspends AUD services

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance Australia, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced the suspension of Australian dollar (AUD) PayID deposits. The platform cited a decision made by their third-party payment service provider as the reason behind the temporary halt. In addition, bank transfer withdrawals would also be impacted, although the exact timeline for these withdrawals to be affected remained uncertain.

Binance Australia blames third-party issues

According to Binance Australia’s statement to Cointelegraph, AUD deposits through bank transfers are no longer available to users in Australia, effective immediately. However, the exchange reassured customers that the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using credit or debit cards would still be accessible. Binance is actively seeking an alternative payment service provider to restore AUD deposits and withdrawals for its users.

Despite the announcement, Australian dollar deposits and withdrawals were reportedly still functioning at the time of writing. A journalist successfully conducted a small AUD deposit using PayID and withdrew funds from the exchange to an Australian bank account. It is unclear whether this was an isolated incident or if the suspension had not yet taken full effect.

This suspension comes shortly after the Australian securities regulator revoked Binance Australia Derivatives’ financial services license following a review of Binance’s local operations. The recent service halt potentially impacts a significant number of Australian cryptocurrency users and investors, as Binance Australia claimed to have reached one million users in a previous interview.

Analysts rue implications of the issue

Australia has shown a growing interest in cryptocurrencies, with an estimated 3.3 million Australians owning digital assets, as reported in November 2022 research by Finder. The temporary suspension of AUD deposits and withdrawals on Binance Australia may disrupt the activities of a considerable portion of the country’s crypto community, leading to inconvenience and potential trading limitations.

In the face of these challenges, Binance Australia emphasized that the funds of its users remain secure through the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), an insurance fund designed to protect user funds during extreme circumstances. Additionally, the Binance P2P marketplace, which facilitates peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading, will continue to operate unaffected.

As Binance Australia works to find an alternative payment service provider, users will need to explore alternative options for depositing and withdrawing AUD funds on the platform. It is advisable for affected users to closely monitor official announcements from Binance Australia for updates and instructions regarding the resumption of Australian dollar services.