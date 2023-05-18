Revolut plans expansion into Australia

TL;DR Breakdown

Revolut, the London-based fintech firm renowned for its crypto-friendly services, has launched business accounts in Australia with a focus on international payments. The move comes as Revolut reportedly strives to secure a banking license in the country.

Revolut wants to obtain a license of operation in Australia

Revolut offers a broad range of fiat payment services to clients in Europe and Australia, alongside its crypto services that facilitate the buying, selling, and staking of various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum.

Matt Baxby, CEO of the firm’s Australian unit, recently expressed the company’s vision of providing a comprehensive financial management platform where users can conveniently handle all their financial needs in one place. Obtaining a banking license is seen as a crucial step in achieving this goal.

Revolut’s multi-currency business accounts have been launched in Australia, allowing users to conduct up to 75,000 AUD ($49,950) worth of foreign currency exchanges per month. These accounts are equipped with both physical and digital cards, real-time spending reports, and support for multiple users.

The company wants to cater to small and medium businesses in Australia

James Gibson, General Manager of Revolut Business, acknowledged the strong demand from Australian small and medium enterprises seeking improved international payment solutions. With an existing customer base of approximately 100,000 businesses across Europe, Revolut foresees significant traction in Australia, particularly due to the presence of European customers with Australian subsidiaries and vice versa.

In addition to the newly introduced business accounts, Revolut already provides personal accounts in Australia, offering traditional financial services, international transfers, and access to crypto, stocks, and commodities. The firm has been actively expanding its services and forging partnerships. In a recent collaboration with crypto tax solution provider Koinly, Revolut enabled users to synchronize their transaction history for streamlined tax calculations.

With the launch of international payments-focused business accounts in Australia, the firm aims to meet the needs of local businesses seeking efficient cross-border payment solutions. Concurrently, the company’s pursuit of a banking license reflects its commitment to bolstering consumer confidence and expanding its product offerings within the Australian market.